At least 3,000 police personnel and duty magistrates have been deployed across Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal to ensure peaceful celebrations of Eid-Al-Adha on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday.

3,000 cops deployed across Gurugram region for smooth Eid-Al-Adha celebrations

Police officials said intensified patrolling, deployment of personnel in civil dress, social media surveillance and vehicle checking drives have been initiated across sensitive areas, religious places and major markets ahead of the festival. They added that police deployment will begin from 7am at all prayer locations and continue until the last prayer concludes. No large-scale traffic diversions have been planned.

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Officials said prayers will be offered at 35 locations in Gurugram, 65 in Faridabad, 54 in Nuh and 18 in Palwal. Police officials said CCTV cameras installed at all crucial prayer locations and sensitive sites will be continuously monitored during celebrations. They added continuous coordination is being maintained between police stations and officers in bordering areas of the districts, with vehicle checking being carried out in a coordinated manner on roads crossing inter-district and interstate borders.

Gurugram

In Gurugram, forces will remain on alert in areas such as Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Sohna and Badshahpur to maintain law and order. Officials said crime branch sleuths in plain clothes have been deployed at crowded locations while patrolling has been intensified around markets and religious sites where gatherings are expected.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said social media monitoring cells and cyber crime units have been directed to continuously scan online platforms and take immediate action against provocative or misleading posts. At least 42 vehicle check points have also been established across the districts, particularly on interstate and interdistrict roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said social media monitoring cells and cyber crime units have been directed to continuously scan online platforms and take immediate action against provocative or misleading posts. At least 42 vehicle check points have also been established across the districts, particularly on interstate and interdistrict roads. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior officials said nearly 860 police personnel and magistrates will be deployed at major prayer locations in Gurugram.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Sadar Bazaar, areas near Rajiv Chowk and parts of Sohna will witness heavy deployment due to large gatherings for prayers. “All deputy commissioners of police will continue to intensively supervise the deployments. Patrolling has already been intensified. Several rounds of meetings have been held with leaders and local representatives at police stations and other levels for smooth coordination,” he said, adding that traffic diversions have also been implemented at several places.

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Faridabad

In Faridabad, around 1,000 security personnel will be deployed across 160 mosques, prayer grounds and other sensitive areas. Officials said at least 65 major mosques usually witness large gatherings during religious events.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said foot marches are being conducted daily between 6pm and 9pm in markets and religious places “to instil fear among antisocial elements and build confidence amid the common people”.

“Police personnel have been deployed in plain clothes in several areas where people will pour on Thursday morning for prayers,” he added.

Nuh

In Nuh, at least 650 police personnel will remain deployed at 54 locations where mass prayers are scheduled, while reserve companies have been kept on standby.

Krishan Kumar, Nuh police public relations officer, said there are clear directions from Nuh police superintendent Arpit Jain that slaughtering will only be permitted at designated locations. “There will be strict surveillance to curb any attempt of illegal slaughter. Social media monitoring is being carried out rigorously,” Kumar said.

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Officials added that Nuh police are coordinating with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh police for border security.

Palwal

In Palwal, at least 450 police personnel will be deployed at prayer venues, religious places and sensitive locations. Officials said deployments will focus on major prayer sites including Palwal, Hatin, Uttawar, Gagot, Hodal and Takia Chowk. On the directions of Palwal SP Nitish Agarwal, 12 interstate vehicle checkpoints have also been activated.