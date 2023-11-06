33-year-old dead after speeding bus hits his cycle on Sohna Road

A 33-year-old man died after being run over by a speeding Haryana roadways bus operating under the kilometre scheme on Sohna Road on Sunday morning, police officers said on Monday.

The deceased man, identified as Ravindra Singh, lived at Ekta enclave in Maruti Kunj and worked as a private guard in Badshahpur.

Singh was cycling Badshahpur from his residence when the accident occurred at the intersection where the Maruti Kunj main road connects with the Sohna road.

According to the police, Singh was crossing the road when the speeding bus hit him. The bus had passengers at the time, said investigators.

Singh suffered severe head injuries, and one of his neighbours, who was near the scene, loaded him into an autorickshaw and rushed him to a hospital.

Rajesh Kumar, Singh’s relative, said crucial time was lost as two private hospitals on the way refused to admit him.

“He was finally admitted to a hospital in Badshahpur. However, looking at his condition, doctors referred him to another private hospital in Sector 23, where he died during treatment by 1pm,” Kumar said.

Inspector Samer Kumar, station house officer of the Bhondsi police station, said they had served a notice to the bus owner to share the driver’s details. “We will arrest him soon,” he said.

Based on a complaint by Singh’s brother-in-law Vikas Kumar, a first information report was registered against the unidentified driver at Bhondsi police station on Sunday night under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

