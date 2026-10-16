4 arrested for stabbing man to death in S Delhi: Police

New Delhi

Police identified the victim as Shahid Hussain.

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times in south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area on Wednesday evening, police said.

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Police identified the victim as Shahid Hussain. He was returning to his residence in Shaheen Bagh from Haryana’s Faridabad when he was waylaid near Shriram Chowk around 6pm and stabbed multiple times. He suffered four to five fatal stab wounds, police said.

Police said Karan alias Karam Shah, 21, Abuzer alias Sonu, 29, Monu Malik alias Sabir, 30, and Gaurav Gumma, were arrested while three other suspects including the alleged main conspirator, Tarun alias Ranjan, Aman and Raja are absconding. Raids are underway to arrest them, a senior police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (southeast) Vineet Kumar said Kalindi Kunj police station received information about a stabbing incident on Wednesday. A team reached the spot and found a scooter with blood stains. They found that Hussain had been taken to a hospital and was declared dead.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the initial probe revealed that Hussain had allegedly injured Tarun with a blade while they were lodged in Tihar Jail in separate cases last year, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the initial probe revealed that Hussain had allegedly injured Tarun with a blade while they were lodged in Tihar Jail in separate cases last year, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Tarun planned to kill Hussain when he was released earlier this month. When Hussain was returning home on Wednesday, Monu Malik, Aman, Raja, Gaurav and Karan stopped his scooter and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing,” the officer said.

A case of murder and common intention was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched, police said.