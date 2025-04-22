4 booked for assaulting man, vandalising his bike in Gurugram

A 26-year-old software developer has alleged he was attacked by a group of intoxicated men on Sunday morning when he was on a bikenear a stretch under Dwarka Expressway. An FIR against the four unidentified accused is registered under sections 3 (criminal conspiracy or common intention),115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 281 (rash or negligent driving), 126 (concerns wrongful restraint) , 351 (criminal intimidation) and 324 (mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

According to police, the complainant Hardik Sharma, said he was going for breakfast at around 7amwas on the way towards Manesar from Ambience Mall, when a black Mahindra Scorpio started following them repeatedly attempting to hit him. Police said that the incident took place around 7.20am.

“They were driving dangerously close to us, trying to provoke and push us off the road,” Sharma, a resident of Sector 46, said. “To avoid any mishap, we slowed down our bikes and pulled to the side of the road under Dwarka Expressway to let them pass. They stopped in front of us, four men got out of the car and attacked us,” he added.

The complainant told police that the men were drunk and started abusing and hitting them with steel rods and baseball bats which they were carrying in the car.

During the altercation, Sharma said that he was struck on the head with a rod. “I would have died on the spot if I wasn’t wearing my helmet,” he said. Sharma has sustained four injuries on his head, as confirmed later in his medical report.

The assailants also allegedly vandalised Sharma’s Kawasaki ZX-4R motorcycle. “They broke the side panels, lights, and fuel tank. It was not just an attack, it was an attempt to humiliate and intimidate,” Sharma said.

Police said they were provided videos of the incident which were recorded by passersby. The attackers can purportedly be seen damaging the bikes and threatening the victims. After a crowd began to gather, the men jumped back into their Scorpio and fled the spot.

An FIR against the four unidentified accused is registered under sections 3 (criminal conspiracy or common intention),115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 281 (rash or negligent driving), 126 (concerns wrongful restraint) , 351 (criminal intimidation) and 324 (mischief) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are using the vehicle registration number and video footage to trace the accused.We have formed a team to investigate and verify their identity. Prima facie, the assailants appeared to be under heavy influence of alcohol,” Bharat Singh, investigating officer from sector 46 police station.