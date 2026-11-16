4 held for ‘religious conversion’ activities in Ggm
Four women were arrested by the Gurugram police on Saturday for their alleged involvement in religious conversion activities while running a private school for children from economically-weaker families in Ghata village, police officials said on Sunday
Four women were arrested by the Gurugram police on Saturday for their alleged involvement in religious conversion activities while running a private school for children from economically-weaker families in Ghata village, police officials said on Sunday.
Investigators said that the arrests were made following a raid by a team from Sector 56 police station on Saturday.
As per them, the complainant, a local resident, had alleged that some women were operating a private school in slum settlements and makeshift rooms near a service station on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Ghata village. As per investigators, at least 30 children were a part of the school.
Investigators said an FIR was registered at Sector 56 police station on Saturday under Section 3(a)(i) of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Act, 2022, and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). All four women were subsequently arrested and joined the investigation.
During the interrogation, police found that, of the accused, one works as an human resource professional in a private company, and another is employed as a lead analyst in a private company.
Kapil Ahlawat, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sadar, said, “We received a written complaint, following which a police team conducted a raid at the premises. During the operation, we recovered a CCTV camera from the premises and a mobile phone from one accused’s possession. Further investigation is underway to examine all aspects of the matter and verify the allegations.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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