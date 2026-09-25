4 road-rage suspects attack victims at Gurugram police station

Two men allegedly assaulted a motorist and two of his friends with sharp-edged weapons on the premises of New Colony police station early Thursday, after they were detained along with two associates in connection with a road-rage incident, police said.

Investigators said the initial road-rage incident was captured on the victim’s dashcam (Photo for representation)

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Police said all four men were arrested and that a medical examination later found them to be under the influence of alcohol. Investigators said the initial road-rage incident was captured on the victim’s dashcam.

The suspects were identified as Shivam Kumar, a resident of Laxman Vihar in Sector 3; Mohit and Ajay, residents of Daulatabad in Sector 103; and Piyush Bhardwaj of Godrej Summit society in Sector 104.

The victims were identified as Madan Kumar and Ravinder Kataria, both residents of Madanpuri in Sector 7, and Sandeep Dahiya of Laxman Vihar-II in Sector 3.

Police said Madan was returning home in his car when the four suspects, travelling in a Scorpio, intercepted him on New Colony Road following an argument over overtaking.

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{{^usCountry}} Madan alleged that the men got out of the SUV, smashed the windows of his car and assaulted him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madan alleged that the men got out of the SUV, smashed the windows of his car and assaulted him. {{/usCountry}}

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“I fled the spot and immediately alerted my friends Ravinder and Sandeep. The duo reached there to help me. Afterwards, we all reached the New Colony police station to file a complaint,” he said.

Madan alleged that Shivam and Mohit, who were subsequently brought to the police station along with the other two suspects, again attacked him and his friends.

“While we were here, Shivam and Mohit were brought here by the police, along with two of their associates. They attacked us with sharp-edged weapons after freeing themselves from the personnel who brought them in,” he alleged.

He said police personnel subdued the suspects and rescued the three men.

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A senior police officer said Madan had alerted the police control room after the initial assault, following which investigators reached the area.

“We located the Scorpio parked near Sai Baba temple and arrested the suspects from a hotel room on the opposite side of the road. They were taken to the station, where two of them assaulted the victim and his two friends,” the officer said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said Madan and his two friends were immediately taken to the civil hospital for treatment.

“The suspects were also taken there. Doctors found the suspects drunk on medical examination,” he said.

On Madan’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects at New Colony police station on Thursday under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(4), 351(3), 3(5) and 72(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.