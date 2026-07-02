5 held for kidnapping couple for marrying against family’s wish

Five members of a woman’s family were arrested for allegedly kidnapping her and her husband after barging inside their rented accommodation and assaulting them in Farrukhnagar, police said on Thursday.

The couple was rescued from Sonipat by early Tuesday leading to the arrests. Investigators said they had planned to kill them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said the incident took place between 8.30pm and 9pm on Monday. The couple was rescued from Sonipat by early Tuesday leading to the arrests. Investigators said they had planned to kill them.

Investigators said that 22-year-old Rani eloped and married 25-year-old Mohammad Javed around a month back. Following threats, they left Meerut and moved to Gurugram.

A senior police officer said the couple started living in a rented accommodation in Farrukhnagar and Javed started working in a private firm.

Police said the woman’s family members, including her brothers, tracked down the couple’s location. Around 10 people arrived in a Swift Dzire car and a motorcycle, barged inside their house and assaulted the couple.

“They tried to drag the couple in the car. When neighbours Akash Kumar and his wife intervened, they threatened them of dire consequences before fleeing with the couple,” police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “I immediately alerted the police control room. Police launched a search after collecting details, including the couple’s phone number from us,”said Akash. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I immediately alerted the police control room. Police launched a search after collecting details, including the couple’s phone number from us,”said Akash. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the accused fled towards Sonipat, where police rescued the couple within 10-12 hours of the incident. “Five family members were arrested and forwarded to judicial custody after production before a court on Wednesday,” he said, adding that more accused are yet to be arrested.

On Akash’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 140(1) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 3(5) (common intention) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday.