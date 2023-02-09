59-year-old rapes one-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter in Loni; arrested

A 59-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping his one and-a-half-year-old granddaughter at his house on Monday morning. The suspect was arrested from the Loni bus depot when he was attempting to flee, said police officers.

The first information report in the case was registered by the child’s father, who also witnessed the act, said police officers.

“The child’s parents went out of the house to drop their other child to school, and the suspect’s wife was visiting a local doctor. The child’s uncle had gone to the market. So, the suspect was alone at home with the child when he assaulted her. During the assault, the child’s parents arrived home and her father spotted the suspect in the act,” said Rajnish Kumar Upadhyaya, assistant commissioner of police (Loni).

The child’s parents approached police on Tuesday evening and the suspect was identified as an auto driver, said police officers.

“We registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section for rape and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl was also taken for medical treatment and stated to be stable,” Upadhyaya added.

At least three teams of the Ghaziabad police took the help of informers and using surveillance methods traced the suspect to the Loni bus depot. He was arrested and produced before a Ghaziabad court on Wednesday afternoon.