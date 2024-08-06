5-year-old boy dies of electrocution at Gurugram construction site

A five-year-old boy died of electrocution at a construction site in Sector 66, police said on Tuesday. The deceased lived with his parents in the slums beside the site where a residential building was under construction. Both parents worked at the same site. Police revealed that the parents have not pressed any charges against the contractor or alleged foul play. (File Photo)

The incident occurred around 11am on Monday. The victim was rushed to Park Hospital in Sector 47, where doctors declared him dead. Workers and the hospital administration alerted the Sector-65 police station about the incident by 2pm.

Public relations officer of Gurugram police Sandeep Kumar said, “The boy was at his residence but perhaps came towards the construction site searching for his parents. His feet hit a live wire connected to the switchboard, which powered several pieces of equipment at the site. The wire came loose and touched the feet of the toddler as he kept walking ahead. It resulted in instant death from electrocution. Later, workers saw the toddler lying on the ground and disconnected the power supply to remove his body.”

Kumar added that the parents have not pressed any charges against the contractor or alleged foul play. “Based on the statement of the deceased boy’s father, Bhagwan Das, an inquiry under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita is being carried out. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday,” he said.

Investigators revealed that the family hailed from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh and had come to Gurugram a couple of years ago for livelihood.