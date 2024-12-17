6k students in Gurugram government schools receive STEM DIY kits

As many as 6,000 students from 20 government schools in Gurugram have received STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and DIY (Do-It-Yourself) kits aimed at encouraging hands-on learning, officials said on Monday. This initiative, spearheaded by the district administration in collaboration with the education department and social organisation United Way Delhi, aims to make science more accessible and engaging for students, particularly those from marginalised backgrounds, officials said. (Representative image) Distributed by district administration in collaboration with United Way Delhi, the kits aim to make science accessible for students from marginalised backgrounds, officials added. (HT Archive)

The kits, designed for students in classes six, seven, and eight, align with the school curriculum and include tools for conducting practical experiments. These resources can be used in classrooms, science labs, tinkering labs, or even at home. “This initiative is about bridging the gap in educational resources. These kits will help students explore science in a more practical way, which is essential for a strong foundation in STEM subjects,” said Muni Ram, district elementary education officer.

“In most cases, these children do not have the same opportunities as students in private schools. Such initiatives give them the tools to dream bigger and prepare for a better future,” said Shruti Muralidhar, founder of Biaswatch India, an organisation focused on STEM research.

The kits were distributed during an event at the government senior secondary school in Kherli Lala, Sohna block, among others. Riya Kumari, a class eight student, said, “Before this, we only read about experiments in our books. Now, we can actually do them ourselves, and it makes learning so much more fun.” Aman, a class seven student, added, “I made a small windmill using the kit. It was my first project, and it helped me understand how energy works.”

Meanwhile, teachers highlighted the role of the STEM kits in making science education more interactive and inclusive. “These kits will inspire students to think creatively and learn through experiments. It is a big step towards giving them the same opportunities as other students,” said Rakesh Sharma, headmaster at Khadipur Government School.