7 MCG XENs served notices over misconduct in street lighting projects

The additional commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Rohtash Bishnoi, served notices to at least seven MCG executive engineers (XENs) on Sunday for “disobedience of lawful orders”. The XENs sanctioned and allotted projects amounting to ₹1 crore — all related to streetlighting — without taking necessary approvals from senior officials, according to the MCG officials.

Either the additional MCG commissioner or the XEN (electrical wing) has the power to sanction, approve, or allot projects related to streetlighting. Taking cognisance of this, Bishnoi served notices to the officers concerned, asking them to explain their actions in writing, before any disciplinary action was initiated against them.

“It has been observed that you (seven XENs) are exercising the powers which are not conferred upon you, and this way, you are abusing your official position in the MCG... This act on your part is an act of unbecoming behaviour of an officer, gross moral misconduct, indiscipline and disorderly behaviour. Before any action is initiated, you are hereby reprimanded to stop preparing the estimates and executing all works related to the street lighting and all electricity and further to handover the ongoing works to the XEN (electrical) concerned,” excerpts of Bishnoi’s order read.

Bishnoi’s order further states that it is “abundantly clear that an administrative approval and work allotment for all works pertaining to street lighting and electric works, amounting up to a sum of ₹1 crore, is to process through concerned XEN electrical, superintending engineer, chief engineer, joint commissioner, or additional commissioner”.

However, as per the available records of the MCG, the seven XENs in question were found to be preparing all estimates, and also executing works concerning street lighting, and other electric works on their own instead of putting up such projects for administrative and financial sanctions to the senior officials or the XEN (electrical) for approval.

XEN (electrical) also served notice

Bishnoi also served a notice to the XEN (electrical) on Sunday. During a field visit on Friday morning, he found that streetlights were turned on in Sector 38, Khandsa Road, and adjoining sectors. Stating that it was a wastage of electricity and finances, Bishnoi, in his notice, told the XEN that “he is neither carrying out proper monitoring or supervising street lighting”.

His order further stated that the MCG’s agency, looking after operation and maintenance of streetlights, is also not working properly. Bishnoi has directed the XEN to improve the supervision of his staff and issue a notice to the agency concerned, and also impose a penalty against it.