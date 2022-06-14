7,440 bottles of foreign liquor seized from Gurugram, say police

Gurugram: Police seized a truck loaded with 7440 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMLF) on Sunday evening. The vehicle was transporting the stock from a liquor godown in Sector 46 to another one in Sector 47, police said on Monday.

The seized stock will be surrendered to the Haryana excise department as the godown in Sector 46 was recently auctioned to another person. The godown owner allegedly forged a permit and was illegally transporting the stock. According to investigators, the stock is worth more than ₹25 lakh.

The truck driver, Akash Kumar, has been arrested but the liquor trader is at large. The 10-wheel container truck was found parked near a school in Sector 47 by the Sector 39 crime branch team, headed by inspector Samer Singh Ahlawat. They were acting on a tip-off received on Sunday. The vehicle was about to move from the spot for unloading when the raid happened.

The driver was asked to show valid documents after which he produced the forged permit. The permit was made available to excise department officials who reached the spot for verification. Officials checked available records and found no such order was issued for stock transfer.

An FIR was registered against the driver and the liquor trader under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Excise Act at Gurugram Sadar police station on Sunday.

The driver was sent to judicial custody on Monday by a city court. Inspector Ved Parkash, station house officer, Gurugram Sadar police station, said that the crime branch team was investigating the case further.