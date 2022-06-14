Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / 7,440 bottles of foreign liquor seized from Gurugram, say police
gurugram news

7,440 bottles of foreign liquor seized from Gurugram, say police

Gurugram: Police seized a truck loaded with 7440 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMLF) on Sunday evening
HT Image
Published on Jun 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByDebashish Karmakar

Gurugram: Police seized a truck loaded with 7440 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMLF) on Sunday evening. The vehicle was transporting the stock from a liquor godown in Sector 46 to another one in Sector 47, police said on Monday.

The seized stock will be surrendered to the Haryana excise department as the godown in Sector 46 was recently auctioned to another person. The godown owner allegedly forged a permit and was illegally transporting the stock. According to investigators, the stock is worth more than 25 lakh.

The truck driver, Akash Kumar, has been arrested but the liquor trader is at large. The 10-wheel container truck was found parked near a school in Sector 47 by the Sector 39 crime branch team, headed by inspector Samer Singh Ahlawat. They were acting on a tip-off received on Sunday. The vehicle was about to move from the spot for unloading when the raid happened.

The driver was asked to show valid documents after which he produced the forged permit. The permit was made available to excise department officials who reached the spot for verification. Officials checked available records and found no such order was issued for stock transfer.

RELATED STORIES

An FIR was registered against the driver and the liquor trader under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Excise Act at Gurugram Sadar police station on Sunday.

The driver was sent to judicial custody on Monday by a city court. Inspector Ved Parkash, station house officer, Gurugram Sadar police station, said that the crime branch team was investigating the case further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP