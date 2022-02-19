770 crore allotted for developing forests in Haryana, says governor

During a visit to the Sultanpur National Park on Saturday, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said that the state government is working to develop natural forests and greenery in the state and has already allocated a budget of ₹770 crore for the green drive.

The governor also said that keeping in mind the importance of water sources and wetlands, the state government has formed a pond and waste water management authority that will be renovating 4,500 water bodies across the state in 2022 and 2023.

An official communiqué issued by the Gurugram district administration said that the governor planted saplings at the national park on Saturday and later visited the Sultanpur wetland, which was declared as a Ramsar site in August last year.

Any wetland with an international significance that falls under the criteria of safeguarding vulnerable or endangered species, supporting more than 20,000 birds among other such key measures, is termed a Ramsar site.

“The Haryana governor was informed that about 50,000 birds of more than 100 species from different regions of the world visit the Sultanpur National Park every year. The governor was impressed by the natural beauty of the national park and praised forest workers for helping conserve wildlife ,and said that the role of animals and birds is important in maintaining natural balance,” said an official spokesperson of the district administration.

The spokesperson added that the governor, while highlighting the importance of wetlands, said that they shelter various kinds of fauna and flora, besides providing natural water supply to people and are “a rare asset”. He also said that protecting wetlands is a collective and moral responsibility.

Governor Dattatreya also visited a nature camp near to the Aravalli range in Bhondsi.