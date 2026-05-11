79 Manesar high-rises dumping wastewater illegally: MCM

A survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has found that 79 high-rise residential societies in Manesar are illegally disposing untreated and treated wastewater through private tankers due to the absence of proper sewer connectivity, officials said, raising concerns over environmental pollution and public health risks.

According to the MCM report, all 79 surveyed societies have functional STPs, but wastewater is allegedly being disposed of through private tankers (HT)

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The survey, conducted over the past three months, covered 79 of the 114 high-rise societies in the area to assess the functioning of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and compliance with sewage disposal norms.

According to the MCM report, all 79 surveyed societies have functional STPs, but wastewater is allegedly being disposed of through private tankers because STP pipelines are not connected to the main sewage network.

“Our survey found that all these societies are illegally disposing of wastewater through private tankers, which is a clear violation of the prescribed disposal norms,” said Nijesh Kumar, executive engineer of MCM.

Earlier this year, HT had reported that private tankers were allegedly dumping untreated wastewater containing suspended solids, harmful bacteria and chemical toxins on barren land parcels in sectors 77, 79, 80, 82 and 90.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents said the illegal dumping has caused foul smells and health concerns in several areas. Sumit Kumar, general secretary of the Godrej 101 RWA in Sector 79, said the society’s STP is operational, but the lack of connectivity to the main sewage line has created difficulties in disposing of excess untreated wastewater. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said the illegal dumping has caused foul smells and health concerns in several areas. Sumit Kumar, general secretary of the Godrej 101 RWA in Sector 79, said the society’s STP is operational, but the lack of connectivity to the main sewage line has created difficulties in disposing of excess untreated wastewater. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In our society, while the STP is functional, still wastewater is being dumped illegally through water tankers on barren lands,” he said. “In sector 86, there is vacant land where tankers are usually seen dumping wastewater,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In our society, while the STP is functional, still wastewater is being dumped illegally through water tankers on barren lands,” he said. “In sector 86, there is vacant land where tankers are usually seen dumping wastewater,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sheelu Verma, a resident of Sector 77, said the dumping has led to persistent stench and potential health hazards. “The wastewater dumping has resulted in serious healthcare risks for residents,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheelu Verma, a resident of Sector 77, said the dumping has led to persistent stench and potential health hazards. “The wastewater dumping has resulted in serious healthcare risks for residents,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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MCM officials said surveys of the remaining societies are still underway.

“Penal action and investigation into the illegal disposal of wastewater fall under the jurisdiction of the State Pollution Control Board,” Nijesh Kumar told HT.

Neha Sharma, public relations officer at the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), said the authority will oversee sewerage infrastructure in sectors 81 to 115.

“The STPs can be connected to the main sewer master lines only after the entire 69-km sewer network is completed. Of the total network, nearly 66.5 km is still pending,” she said, adding that the main sewer lines are being laid by Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Meanwhile, Siddhartha Bhargava, regional officer at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said action is being taken against violating societies. “We urge residents and RWAs to ensure proper operation of their STPs and comply with prescribed environmental regulations,” he said.

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“Some workshops are also being planned on STPs discharge and sewage disposal norms for residents,” he added.

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