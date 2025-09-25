7-year-old boy’s bone ‘shattered’ during rehab in Gurugram; FIR filed

Police in Gurugram have booked a staff member at a physiotherapy and rehabilitation centre in Sector 46 after a seven-year-old boy’s femur bone was left “shattered into pieces” during a therapy session, allegedly due to the application of “excessive weight,” officials said on Wednesday. The boy later underwent an operation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi and remains under medical care.

According to officials, the incident took place on September 15, when the child -- who has developmental delays and walking difficulties -- was put under a heavy machine during therapy. The session shattered his femur, leaving him in need of urgent surgery, investigators privy to the case details said on Wednesday.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said an FIR was filed on Monday under Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (endangering life or personal safety of others). “We are investigating the matter and an arrest will be made based on findings,” he said.

A senior police official confirmed the extent of the injuries suffered by the child, and said that the staffer allegedly responsible for the session has been booked. “A medical examination revealed the child’s femur had been shattered into several pieces, requiring surgery,” the official said.

The child had been undergoing therapy at the centre since June, the official cited above said, quoting the FIR in the case. According to police, his family alleged he often complained of severe leg pain after sessions, conducted every 15–20 days. Investigators are now examining whether the sessions were being held on a doctor’s recommendation. HT has not seen a copy of the FIR.

The boy’s father, a resident of Bahadurgarh, regularly accompanied him to therapy. “In their complaint, the boy’s family said that their repeated concerns were dismissed. The family said their pleas to conduct lighter, safer exercises were ignored, ultimately causing this grievous injury,” the official said.

Last week, the boy’s family lodged a complaint at Sector 50 police station, accusing the centre’s staff of medical negligence and of rushing procedures without proper attention. He further alleged the staff attempted to cover up their mistakes.

HT contacted the rehabilitation centre for comment, but staff declined to respond.