A short explainer of the Haryana Municipal Urban Built-Plan Reform Policy

The Haryana Municipal Urban Built-Plan Reform Policy would allow owners to convert the use of plots from residential to commercial retrospectively and prospectively. It would also help municipal bodies to manage and regulate the conversion with the upgradation of infrastructure by generating revenue from such conversions. The policy, officials said, was much needed in the wake of large-scale illegal commercial conversions of residential plots in the last 50 years and was in the public interest. However, the policy being prospective in effect would encourage future violations. Hitender Rao takes a closer look.

PREMIUM Gurugram, India-August 10, 2023: A view of the land where the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) department to build their new office building in sector-29 near Leisure valley park, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, 10 August 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Who would be the beneficiaries of the policy?

Which areas would not be covered by the policy?

Will the building parameters allowed to be altered?

What’s the justification taken by the Council of Ministers while approving the regularisation policy?

What kind of legal backing does the reform policy have?

What’s a core area?

What was the aim behind bringing the expression “core area”?

What would entail a commercial activity?

Shops, showrooms, clinics, restaurants, cafeterias, bank branches, convenience stores, and consultancy offices for non-nuisance consultancy services provided by architects, doctors and advocates.

How much would it cost to regularise such properties?

How will municipal bodies go about the regularization exercise?

What would happen if owners of illegally converted plots did not apply for conversion?

Would a penalty be imposed for carrying out nuisance activity?

