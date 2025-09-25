ACP’s son was driving the car in Faridabad road rage case, confirms police

The 26-year-old son of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) was driving the Mahindra Thar registered in his father’s name that ran over and killed a property dealer during a road rage incident in Faridabad’s Sector 12 early Monday, police confirmed on Wednesday. The Mahindra Thar registered in the accused’s father’s name. (HT)

The accused, Himanshu Kumar, son of ACP (Sarai) Rajesh Kumar Lohan, was arrested late Tuesday along with his two friends — Nishant Sehrawat, 27, and Keshav Chaudhary, 30. The trio was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said: “It has become clear that Himanshu was the one driving the Thar and Nishant was seated beside him when the incident took place at 1.30am on Monday. Keshav was in the rear seat of the Thar when they ran over Manoj in an attempt to flee, resulting in his death. No liquor bottles or illicit substances were found from the car.”

According to police, the incident stemmed from a confrontation over rash driving. Manoj Kumar, 42, a property dealer, and his friends were waiting in Sector 9 on Monday, while two of their associates, Navdeep Singh and Aman Kumar, rode a motorcycle to fetch food from a restaurant in Sector 12. They encountered the Thar performing stunts and narrowly escaping collision with their bike. After scolding the occupants, a heated argument broke out, following which the Thar sped away. Navdeep and Aman alerted their friends, who traced the vehicle near a convention centre in Sector 12. When Manoj and his companions stepped out of their Scorpio to confront the suspects, the Thar ran over him and fled, said police.

Police said the initial FIR had invoked Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) based on the complaint of Manoj’s brother Vicky Kumar on Monday. However, upon protests from Manoj’s family, the charges were reframed later to Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, following investigation, it was again amended to Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), along with Sections 3(4) (common intention) and 54 (abettor present when an offence is committed) late Tuesday under which the trio were finally arrested. DCP (central) Usha Devi had confirmed on Tuesday that the murder charge was based on the family’s claims.

To be sure, Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under BNS may carry up to life imprisonment if intent was to cause death, else five to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine on court’s discretion, with no provision for bail. In contrast, Section 103(1) (murder) attracts a death penalty or life imprisonment with a fine under BNS.

Yadav said the trio’s blood samples had been collected for forensic analysis to determine whether they were intoxicated.

Meanwhile, Manoj’s brother Vicky Kumar, while speaking to HT, alleged attempts at a cover-up. “The Thar occupants were drunk. They had liquor bottles in their hands as Navdeep and Aman had disclosed to us,” he said. He added that he had shared the Thar’s registration number with police by Monday morning. “Investigators were initially supportive but later turned hostile and tried to misguide us by citing that it was a road accident when they realised that the Thar was on ACP and his son was driving it. It was after we protested and refused to accept the body that police were on backfoot and senior officials pitched in. I still suspect that police may try to help the suspect by botching up the investigation.”

Kumar further alleged (in the FIR while speaking to HT) that the Thar occupants had threatened Manoj and his companions at the time of the confrontation and told them that they would run them over if they did not leave. Nishant and Himanshu are law graduates, while Keshav is pursuing a PhD, police said.