Environmental activists in Gurugram are up in arms against the Haryana government’s “Matri Van” urban afforestation initiative in the Aravallis, as they alleged the drive was replacing natural and indigenous species of trees with others for replacing natural forest with a park-like space in the guise of compensatory afforestation.

Activists object to Hry govt’s Aravalli project

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As many as 60 members of city-based Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement (ABCM) on Friday staged a protest at the project site behind the Koliwale Baba Mandir and Sun City, Sector 54, and demanded an immediate halt to the afforestation activities being carried out in an “unscientific manner”.

The initiative, spreading across 750 acres in the Aravalli hill region along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road, aims to revive the ecological health of the Aravalli Hills and improve air quality in the national capital region (NCR). The project was launched by the Haryana’s forest department in August 2025 under the Centre’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, with a target of improving green cover in the next five years.

The protests were organised by ABCM’s trustees and environmentalists, Vaishali Rana, colonel (retd.) SS Oberoi and Sangeeta Nayyar, along with snake rescuer Jyoti Raghavan.

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{{^usCountry}} Members of ABCM had challenged the environmental clearance (EC) permissions given to the project by the last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Members of ABCM had challenged the environmental clearance (EC) permissions given to the project by the last year. {{/usCountry}}

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While the environment clearances (EC) granted to the project by the forest department remain challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Rana said, “The project is dismantling a self-sustaining, 100% canopy ecosystem to replace it with an artificial curated landscape.” Members of ABCM challenged the environmental clearance permissions given to the project by the Forest Department last year.

While the project envisages the development of thematic attractions such as a butterfly park, Nakshatra Vatika and Rashi Vatika, Rana contended that introducing such infrastructure in an existing forested landscape would transform a naturally regenerating ecosystem into a curated urban forest. HT could not independently verify the allegations regarding ecological impacts.

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Protesters alleged that saplings were planted three to four feet apart despite forestry norms requiring wider spacing, arguing that this could affect long-term growth and survival rates

Citing the Wildlife Institute of India’s 2017 report, Rana said the Aravalli range from Sun City towards Damdama Lake, Bhandwari and on to Mangar is a key wildlife connecting corridor to Rajasthan. “In December, a pregnant female python, which was roaming along the highway after trees were cut, was rescued and relocated to Mangar,” said Raghavan, emphasising wildlife presence in the area, with conservators spotting hyena scat at multiple locations in the vicinity.

The authorities have to meet their compensatory afforestation target of 30,000 trees, however, the Forest Department officials didn’t disclose the current status of the drive.

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Surender Dangi, divisional forest officer, said that its vigilance teams will conduct inspections of alternative plantations being done through CSR partners under its supervision. “We will inspect the sites next week and issue directions accordingly,” Dangi said.