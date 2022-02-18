Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Admin asks residents of Gurugram society to vacate 'unsafe' building
gurugram news

Admin asks residents of Gurugram society to vacate 'unsafe' building

Nishant Yadav, Gurugram District Collector, said on Thursday, "The NBCC surveyed its society and it was found that the building is unsafe and should be vacated by March 1. The NBCC will bear the cost of shifting the residents."
The NBCC will bear the cost of shifting the residents, the Gurugram district collector added. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 10:36 AM IST
ANI |

The Gurugram District Administration has instructed to vacate an "unsafe" Green View Society developed by stated-owned NBCC.

Nishant Yadav, Gurugram District Collector, said on Thursday, "The NBCC surveyed its society and it was found that the building is unsafe and should be vacated by March 1. The NBCC will bear the cost of shifting the residents."

We don't know how much refund we will receive and we have no clue where we will be shifted, said an occupant, who got the apartment under Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Another resident said that the action is being initiated after the Chintels building collapsed recently. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP