The Haryana Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender for the construction of a ₹170-crore railway overbridge and interchange to connect the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra in Rewari district with the Rewari-Narnaul highway (NH-11), Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said on Thursday. The project, which has received approval from the central government, would provide direct connectivity to the hospital and ensure smoother movement of vehicles entering and leaving the campus. (HT Photo)

Singh said the project, which has received approval from the central government, would provide direct connectivity to the hospital and ensure smoother movement of vehicles entering and leaving the campus.

“The project involves the construction of a railway overbridge across the Rewari-Narnaul railway line, which will also feature a trumpet interchange with multiple loops to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles. This project is quite important for seamless movement of commuters, especially patients who will come to this hospital,” Singh said.

According to PWD officials, the tender was floated on Tuesday. The overbridge will have two lanes on either side, along with multiple loops allowing vehicles to enter and exit NH-11 without disrupting traffic movement.

“The project will cost ₹170 crore and will have to be completed within two years from the date of award of work. Once completed, it will ensure direct and uninterrupted connectivity from the Rewari-Narnaul Road to AIIMS, making it easier for patients, their families and others seeking healthcare services to reach the institute. The bids will be opened on December 11,” a senior PWD official said.

The proposed interchange is expected to improve access to the medical institute, which is under construction at Majra, particularly for patients travelling from Rewari and neighbouring districts.

Singh, who represents Gurugram in the Lok Sabha, said the upcoming AIIMS would have 750 beds and outpatient facilities capable of catering to 1,500 patients daily.

The institute will also have a medical college with 100 seats, 25 super-speciality departments and a nursing college. Other facilities will include private wards, trauma care beds and AYUSH beds.

The campus will also house a night shelter, guest house, 1,000-seat auditorium, hostels and residential accommodation for staff and students, Singh said.