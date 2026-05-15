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Air pollution in Delhi-NCR a complex, multi-sectoral challenge: CAQM chairperson

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR a complex, multi-sectoral challenge: CAQM chairperson

Published on: May 15, 2026 10:23 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region is a complex, multi-sectoral challenge, Rajesh Verma, chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management, said on Friday.

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR a complex, multi-sectoral challenge: CAQM chairperson

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Clean Air Dialogues, hosted by the Commission for Air Quality Management Resource Lab, a collaborative initiative between the commission and the Raahgiri Foundation.

Verma said the complexity of the challenge in Delhi-NCR is due to the several sources of emission such as transport, biomass burning and industries.

He further said the CAQM is committed to fostering a transparent, collaborative ecosystem where regulatory frameworks are strengthened by public understanding and scientific consensus."

The chairperson also highlighted the three directives that the CAQM were approved and issued during its 28th full meeting on Friday.

The first directive is that only electric three-wheelers of L5 category in Delhi will be registered starting from January 1, 2027. The same directive will be implemented in Gurugram, Faridabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sonipat from January 1, 2028, and for the rest of the NCR from January 1, 2029.

 
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