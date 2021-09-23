Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Aravallis: MCF resumes demolition of illegal structures, five farmhouses razed
Aravallis: MCF resumes demolition of illegal structures, five farmhouses razed

After a break of around 20 days, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) resumed its ongoing demolition drive against illegal structures constructed on forest land in the Aravallis. On Wednesday, five illegal farmhouses located on the Surajkund Road were demolished
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:58 PM IST
After a break of around 20 days, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) resumed its ongoing demolition drive against illegal structures constructed on forest land in the Aravallis.

On Wednesday, five illegal farmhouses located on the Surajkund Road were demolished, officials said.

Yashpal Yadav, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, said, “After identification by the forest department, we have started demolishing illegally constructed farmhouses on Aravalli land in the district. Five such farmhouses were demolished on Wednesday and 10 more will be demolished by the end of the week. The forest department has given us a list of 15 farmhouses.”

He said that more illegal structures standing on Aravalli land have been identified and will be demolished over the next few weeks.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that unauthorised properties on forest land cannot be granted any protection, as it sought a report from the municipal body of Faridabad, within a week, on illegal structures located in the Aravalli forest and reasons for not demolishing them. The next hearing in this regard is scheduled for September 27.

In the second week of August, the Faridabad forest department had demolished three farmhouses. Earlier this month, the administration had also demolished 200 houses at Jamai Colony, a settlement that cropped up on Aravalli land in the district.

In the third week of July, the Supreme Court, while hearing a case about demolition of Khori village in Faridabad, observed that “the direction to remove all unauthorised structures standing on the forest land applies to all such structures without any exception.”

After the top court issued directions in this regard, the forest department started preparations to raze all illegal structures, including farmhouses, banquet halls and institutes, constructed on forest land. So far, around 14 farmhouses that were set up in the Aravallis have been demolished in Faridabad, officials said.

In Faridabad, officials have estimated that around 120-130 illegal structures are currently standing on land notified under Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA).

