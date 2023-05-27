Nuh police arrest arms manufacturer from MP’s Burhanpur

Nuh police on Friday night arrested an arms manufacturer from Madhya Pradesh who allegedly sold weapons to gangsters across Delhi-NCR.

The suspect in police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Police said a huge cache of arms consisting of 16 pistols and 16 magazines have been recovered from the suspect by the crime investigating agency (CIA) from Tauru.

Nuh superintendent of police Varun Singla said they arrested the suspect, identified as Gurdev Singh from Burhanpur in MP after a 10-hour long operation as he was changing locations to evade arrest.

“We received a tip-off about the suspect after the arrest of another arms dealer, identified as Aasif of Nuh, in September last year,” the SP said.

“We gathered information from the arrested suspect and handed over the investigation to CIA’s Tauru team that laid a trap to arrest Singh. Initially, we came to know that he had supplied weapons to several hardcore criminals. He was produced before a local court and taken on a seven-day police remand,” the SP added.

Police said they are investigating the case and are trying to find out the sources for the raw materials needed to manufacture illegal weapons.

Singla said the suspect used to sell country-made pistols for an amount ranging from ₹16,000 and ₹25,000. A case was registered against Singh under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Bichhor police station, he added.

