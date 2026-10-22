Bakhtawar Chowk double decker structure design may need more tweaks
Gurugram:The design of the proposed double-decker flyover and underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk is likely to take more time to finalise, as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sought further amendments to the revised design submitted by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL)
Gurugram:The design of the proposed double-decker flyover and underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk is likely to take more time to finalise, as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sought further amendments to the revised design submitted by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL).
GMDA officials said the authority wants to utilise the available space at the junction more efficiently to ensure adequate space for the proposed six-lane underpass and smooth traffic movement between Sector 47 and Medanta Medicity.
The authority plans to construct the underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk to cater to the expected increase in traffic due to commercial developments coming up in Sector 47 and adjoining areas.
On October 1, the GMRL submitted a revised design after GMDA CEO directed it to make provisions for a six-lane underpass at the junction. In a letter to GMDA, the GMRL said necessary changes had been made and revised drawings submitted for approval.
“The Medicity-Satpaul Mittal Marg has a right of way of 50 metres and it was desired that GMRL propose a central pier for the double-decker structure, with provision for a six-lane underpass along this road,” the letter read.
A senior GMRL official said the agency had revised the design as directed by the GMDA but was facing practical difficulties because of the limited width of the road connecting Sector 47 to Medicity
“The width at the junction is sufficient for six lanes, but the roads on either side are not wide enough to accommodate them. We are trying to fix the design to provide for six lanes,” the official said.
According to the GMRL, the double-decker structure will have an elevated road on the first level, with three lanes on each side. The second level will have a metro viaduct and station at Bakhtawar Chowk.
The design will also have provision for a future underpass to be built by the GMDA, connecting Sector 47 with the Medanta hospital road. At ground level, two service lanes on each side will facilitate traffic movement.
A senior GMDA official said, “The location of the piers and other structures needs to be placed in such a manner that sufficient room is available for the six-lane underpass.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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