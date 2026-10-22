Bakhtawar Chowk double decker structure design may need more tweaks

Gurugram:The design of the proposed double-decker flyover and underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk is likely to take more time to finalise, as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sought further amendments to the revised design submitted by the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL). The authority plans to construct the underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk to cater to the expected increase in traffic due to commercial developments coming up in Sector 47 and adjoining areas. (Representative photo)

GMDA officials said the authority wants to utilise the available space at the junction more efficiently to ensure adequate space for the proposed six-lane underpass and smooth traffic movement between Sector 47 and Medanta Medicity.

The authority plans to construct the underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk to cater to the expected increase in traffic due to commercial developments coming up in Sector 47 and adjoining areas.

On October 1, the GMRL submitted a revised design after GMDA CEO directed it to make provisions for a six-lane underpass at the junction. In a letter to GMDA, the GMRL said necessary changes had been made and revised drawings submitted for approval.

“The Medicity-Satpaul Mittal Marg has a right of way of 50 metres and it was desired that GMRL propose a central pier for the double-decker structure, with provision for a six-lane underpass along this road,” the letter read.

A senior GMRL official said the agency had revised the design as directed by the GMDA but was facing practical difficulties because of the limited width of the road connecting Sector 47 to Medicity

“The width at the junction is sufficient for six lanes, but the roads on either side are not wide enough to accommodate them. We are trying to fix the design to provide for six lanes,” the official said.

According to the GMRL, the double-decker structure will have an elevated road on the first level, with three lanes on each side. The second level will have a metro viaduct and station at Bakhtawar Chowk.

The design will also have provision for a future underpass to be built by the GMDA, connecting Sector 47 with the Medanta hospital road. At ground level, two service lanes on each side will facilitate traffic movement.

A senior GMDA official said, “The location of the piers and other structures needs to be placed in such a manner that sufficient room is available for the six-lane underpass.”