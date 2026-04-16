Bar staff killed for refusing liquor after closing time in Faridabad

A 30-year-old manager of a tavern was bludgeoned to death in Faridabad’s Sector 3 on Wednesday for allegedly refusing to serve alcohol after closing hours, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Adesh Yadav, originally from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as the manager for the last one year. (HT)

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Police identified the deceased as Adesh Yadav, originally from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as the manager for the last one year.

According to police, the incident tool place between 12.30am and 1am when three suspects had reached the establishment. They asked the security guard to open the gates as they wanted to consume alcohol inside with their guests. The establishment had closed almost an hour ago, they said.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the trio were guests at a wedding which was going on in a nearby community centre.

“The suspects had run out of their alcohol and were on their way to buy some,” he said.

Investigators said Adesh with his younger brother Sumit Yadav, 27, came out to handle the situation. Arguments took place and the trio went back.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior police officer said that the trio returned with 10 to 12 more suspects, armed with rods and sticks. “Adesh and his brother tried to flee from the spot. The suspects, however, chased Yadav and assaulted him. They picked up stones from the roadside and hit him multiple times in the head until he died,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police officer said that the trio returned with 10 to 12 more suspects, armed with rods and sticks. “Adesh and his brother tried to flee from the spot. The suspects, however, chased Yadav and assaulted him. They picked up stones from the roadside and hit him multiple times in the head until he died,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said his brother and an employee rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. They had also alerted the police about the incident following which cops reached the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said his brother and an employee rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. They had also alerted the police about the incident following which cops reached the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said that the guests in the wedding came from Sohna and the families were being questioned to ascertain the identity of the suspects with help of CCTV camera footage of the venue and the tavern entrance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said that the guests in the wedding came from Sohna and the families were being questioned to ascertain the identity of the suspects with help of CCTV camera footage of the venue and the tavern entrance. {{/usCountry}}

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On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, an FIR was registered against at least 10 suspects under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector 8 police station on Wednesday.

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