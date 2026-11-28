The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said the Bilaspur flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur highway is in its final stages of construction and will be fully opened to traffic by December 20.
Bituminous surfacing work has begun on the Jaipur-bound carriageway, which is expected to open in the first week of December. Work on the Delhi-bound carriageway is also nearing completion, with its opening expected by December 20, the highway authority said in a statement on X.
“The work on the Bilaspur flyover is in its final stages and bitumen is being laid on the road surface,” a senior NHAI official said.
Work on the Pahari railway overbridge (ROB) on the Gurugram-Pataudi highway has also gained pace, with NHAI planning to open the Rewari-bound carriageway by December 31. The four-lane overbridge is being constructed over the Pataudi-Rewari railway line near Pahari village.
“The work on the other carriageway of the ROB will be completed by March 2027,” the official said.
According to NHAI, around 95% of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway project is complete. A flyover connecting the Dwarka Expressway to the highway towards Pataudi is also under construction.{{/usCountry}}
According to NHAI, around 95% of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway project is complete. A flyover connecting the Dwarka Expressway to the highway towards Pataudi is also under construction.{{/usCountry}}
“The construction of the flyover on the Dwarka Expressway will be completed by March 2027. In fact, the entire work on this highway will be completed by March next year,” the official said.
NHAI officials said the authority had also secured permission from the Bhakra Beas Management Board to shift high-tension power lines at Wazirpur. The work will begin shortly, following which the flyover at Wazirpur will be opened to traffic.
The authority is also constructing a 16-lane toll plaza at Janaula village, which is expected to be completed by December-end.
The 45km Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway is being constructed at a cost of ₹1,900 crore, officials added.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.
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