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BSF constable killed in hit-and-run near Bhondsi headquarters

Police said CCTV footage showed the truck was speeding when it struck the constable near the battalion entrance on Tuesday night.

Published on: May 14, 2026 07:20 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A Border Security Force (BSF) member died after being struck by a speeding truck near the entrance of the battalion headquarters in Bhondsi on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 200 metres from the Bhondsi battalion headquarters late on Tuesday evening. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Ravinder, 38, a general duty constable from Najafgarh in southwest Delhi, police said. He was on 28 days’ earned leave and had reported at the transit camp in Bhondsi on Monday before further deployment to Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred between 10.30pm and 10.45pm when Ravinder was crossing the road approximately 200 metres from the battalion headquarters entrance, they added.

A commuter alerted headquarters guards, following which BSF personnel, including a doctor and paramedics, rushed to the spot. “They provided him with immediately necessary medical assistance and rushed him to the civil hospital in Sector 10A in their own ambulance. However, he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” a senior police official said.

 
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