Cab driver killed after vehicle hits him near Gurugram-Nuh border

A 31-year-old cab driver died after a vehicle allegedly hit him on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near the Gurugram-Nuh border late Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Gurpreet Singh Anand, a resident of Sector-22 in Faridabad, was travelling towards Gurugram when he stopped his cab to relieve himself between 11.30pm and 11.45pm, police said.

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A senior police officer said Anand had moved away from the expressway when a vehicle veered off course and hit him. “He had moved away from the expressway when a vehicle veered off course and ended up hitting him,” he said.

The impact flung Anand several feet away. Commuters spotted him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police control room. “They alerted the police control room, after which emergency response vehicles reached the spot and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the officer said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said the suspected vehicle sped away. “None had seen the accident taking place. Police are scanning CCTV camera footage on the route to zero-in on the vehicle for tracing its registration number,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Anand’s cab was recovered abandoned at the spot, where police also found tyre marks of another vehicle that indicated it had swerved from the main carriageway, Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anand’s cab was recovered abandoned at the spot, where police also found tyre marks of another vehicle that indicated it had swerved from the main carriageway, Turan said. {{/usCountry}}

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On the complaint of Anand’s family, an FIR was registered against an unidentified vehicle driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station. His body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.