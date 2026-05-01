New Delhi, Experts on Friday stressed the need for stronger international collaboration, innovation and personalised treatment approaches to improve cancer care outcomes, ahead of a a global cancer summit in the national capital.

Cancer care bolstered with diverse clinical experiences, personalised approach: Experts

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The remarks came at a press conference organised a day before the Fortis Cancer Summit 2026 being held on May 2 and 3 here.

The event has been organised by Fortis Healthcare Limited, which aims to bring together oncologists and researchers from India and over 25 countries, according to a statement.

Speaking at the press conference, Iliya Karniliyus Salu, chief medical director, Trust Charitos Hospital, Abuja, Nigeria, said, "Cancer care today demands stronger global collaboration than ever before, as the challenges we face are increasingly complex and universal."

Speakers at the event said that the platforms like the Fortis Cancer Summit are critical in bringing together diverse clinical experiences, research advancements and technological innovations from across geographies.

The summit's theme 'Beyond Evidence-Based Oncology' is particularly relevant, as the future of cancer care lies not only in evidence, but in translating that evidence into personalised, multidisciplinary and patient-centric treatment approaches, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, principal director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "The future of cancer care lies in collaboration, innovation, and the ability to adapt evidence into personalised patient care pathways. This summit is about building a globally aligned oncology community committed to transforming patient outcomes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, principal director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "The future of cancer care lies in collaboration, innovation, and the ability to adapt evidence into personalised patient care pathways. This summit is about building a globally aligned oncology community committed to transforming patient outcomes." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Ankur Bahl, principal director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said oncology is evolving rapidly with new technologies and precision medicine improving outcomes, and there is a need to better connect research with real-world clinical practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Ankur Bahl, principal director, Medical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said oncology is evolving rapidly with new technologies and precision medicine improving outcomes, and there is a need to better connect research with real-world clinical practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Experts also said that improving access to care, early detection and wider use of advanced diagnostics remain key to better outcomes, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts also said that improving access to care, early detection and wider use of advanced diagnostics remain key to better outcomes, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speakers also highlighted that head and neck cancers are among the most common in India, especially in North India, largely due to tobacco use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speakers also highlighted that head and neck cancers are among the most common in India, especially in North India, largely due to tobacco use. {{/usCountry}}

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The summit will see participation from experts across fields such as medical, surgical and radiation oncology, haematology, paediatric oncology and genomics, along with international experts from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Oman, Nigeria and Uzbekistan, according to the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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