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Cancer care bolstered with diverse clinical experiences, personalised approach: Experts

Cancer care bolstered with diverse clinical experiences, personalised approach: Experts

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:12 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Experts on Friday stressed the need for stronger international collaboration, innovation and personalised treatment approaches to improve cancer care outcomes, ahead of a a global cancer summit in the national capital.

Cancer care bolstered with diverse clinical experiences, personalised approach: Experts

The remarks came at a press conference organised a day before the Fortis Cancer Summit 2026 being held on May 2 and 3 here.

The event has been organised by Fortis Healthcare Limited, which aims to bring together oncologists and researchers from India and over 25 countries, according to a statement.

Speaking at the press conference, Iliya Karniliyus Salu, chief medical director, Trust Charitos Hospital, Abuja, Nigeria, said, "Cancer care today demands stronger global collaboration than ever before, as the challenges we face are increasingly complex and universal."

Speakers at the event said that the platforms like the Fortis Cancer Summit are critical in bringing together diverse clinical experiences, research advancements and technological innovations from across geographies.

The summit's theme 'Beyond Evidence-Based Oncology' is particularly relevant, as the future of cancer care lies not only in evidence, but in translating that evidence into personalised, multidisciplinary and patient-centric treatment approaches, they said.

The summit will see participation from experts across fields such as medical, surgical and radiation oncology, haematology, paediatric oncology and genomics, along with international experts from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Oman, Nigeria and Uzbekistan, according to the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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