CAQM orders prosecution of MCG officials over repeated road dust violations
Commission cites 174 violations across 56 km of roads under MCG, 1,135 public complaints and repeated failure to implement dust-control measures; civic body directed to file complaint before magistrate
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to initiate prosecution against officials, including supervisory officers, over repeated failures to control road dust pollution, after an inspection found 174 violations on roads maintained by the civic body.
In an order issued on Friday, the commission directed MCG to file a complaint before the jurisdictional judicial magistrate against the officials responsible for failing to implement dust-control measures. It also sought an action-taken report, along with a copy of the complaint and supporting records.
The order followed repeated inspections, notices and a personal hearing on November 3, during which the civic body acknowledged shortcomings in road-sweeping operations.
During the hearing, MCG representatives admitted that mechanical road-sweeping machines were operating at an efficiency of just 50–60%, which the civic body proposed to increase to 80% by mid-November. They also said deep cleaning of roads was being carried out regularly and that door-to-door waste collection and processing would be ensured by mid-November.
The commission, however, observed that these assurances did not address the violations already documented.
During its latest inspection on October 14, CAQM examined 52 road stretches spanning approximately 104km under MCG and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). It recorded 258 violations, including excessive road dust, accumulation of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, damaged footpaths and potholes.
Of these, 174 violations were found on 56km of roads under MCG, while 84 were recorded on 48km of stretches maintained by GMDA.
The commission also cited public complaints about road dust pollution. As of October 13, it had received 1,135 complaints concerning MCG and 183 concerning GMDA through social media platforms.
The order noted that despite repeated directions and follow-up reviews, implementation of dust-control measures remained unsatisfactory, contributing to dust generation and resuspension and worsening air quality across Delhi-NCR.
The violations were not isolated. During an inspection of 125 road stretches under MCG on December 26, 2025, CAQM found high levels of visible dust on 34 stretches, moderate levels on 58 and low levels on 29. Only four stretches had no visible dust. The civic body was directed in January to implement corrective measures on priority.
A subsequent complaint in February 2026 highlighted road dust pollution and the accumulation of municipal solid waste and C&D waste in Sectors 49, 57, 70, 73, 74 and 75. A special inspection on February 5 found unattended heaps of loose soil and construction waste along roadsides.
In May, the commission had also directed dust-control management cells in Haryana, including those of MCG and GMDA, to remove and scientifically dispose of accumulated dust from roads, medians, footpaths and adjoining areas.
The November 6 order also referred to MCG’s submission that it had sought disciplinary proceedings against an executive engineer over serious lapses in mechanical road-sweeping operations.
An MCG official did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the order.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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