Car rolls of cliff in HP, mother-toddler killed

A 26-year-old woman from Gurugram was killed, along with her 11-month-old son, after their vehicle rolled off a cliff in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district as she was breastfeeding her baby inside the vehicle, police said on Thursday. The woman’s mother who jumped out of the car as it was rolling was also injured in the incident.

Remains of the mangles car after it fell down the valley in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday. (HT)

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According to the police, the accident occurred near Dhara Waterfall, about 4km from Koksar on Wednesday. They were part of a group travelling from Manali toward Rohtang Pass via the Atal Tunnel. They had pulled over the vehicle and four of the passengers had stopped to admire the view, as the mother and son stayed on the bus, according to police.

According to DSP (Kaza) Ajay Kumar Bhardwaj, the victim’s husband had forgot to engage handbrakes because of which the car rolled backward and fell 250-300 m below the road after flipping multiple times. “We have registered a case against the husband,” he added, without giving details.

Locals pulled the victims out from the wreckage and the two were rushed to a hospital in Manali, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim was identified as Tanu Kumari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim was identified as Tanu Kumari. {{/usCountry}}

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After the incident, Vicky Kumar, Tanu’s cousin, told HT that her husband Deepak Kumar Singh (30), mother Savita Devi (52), and brother Aman Singh (23) were also in the vehicle.

Deepak and Aman had stopped the car and were clicking photographs near a waterfall.

“Taanu was feeding her son inside the car while her mother and brother were standing nearby when the car suddenly rolled down into the valley on its own. Her mother, who witnessed the accident, collapsed and had to be rushed to hospital,” he said.

After initial treatment at the Civil Hospital in Manali, she was transferred to Bihar, where she lives, in an ambulance, said family members.

Deepak owns an electrical equipment supply firm in Bhondsi, where the family reside, and they are originally from Vaishali district in Bihar.

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The incident came as a shock to neighbours and relatives.

Taanu’s mother, brother, and sister had travelled from Vaishali to Gurugram around 10 days ago to visit her.

“They had planned a trip to Manali. They were going up when the accident took place between 2pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday,” Vicky said.

Rakesh, the family’s neighbour, told HT that she had spoken to her on Tuesday before the family left for the trip.

“I remember we exchanged greetings on Tuesday. The family had left for the trip the same night. I was shocked after hearing the news,” she said.

Narender Singh, Deepak’s friend, said Deepak had told him about his family trip to Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

“I even played with his younger son at that time. I spoke to his family, who said that they are taking the bodies to their native place. Deepak is in a state of shock,” he added.

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The survivors left for home on Thursday after the bodies were handed over following postmortem examinations and other legal formalities.

(With inputs from Shimla)