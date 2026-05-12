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Cattle smuggling: 17 cows rescued, four people held in Nuh

Nuh police arrested four cattle smugglers and rescued 17 cows in two operations at the Rewasan checkpoint, part of a campaign against cow slaughter.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 08:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
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Nuh police arrested four alleged cattle smugglers and rescued 17 cows in two separate operations conducted during a late-night checking drive at the Rewasan checkpoint under the Rozka Meo police station area, officers said on Monday.

Stray cattle in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File)

Police said the action was carried out as part of a special campaign launched by Nuh superintendent of police Arpit Jain against cow slaughter and cattle smuggling. According to Nuh Police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, the first operation was conducted between 2am and 3am on the intervening night of May 10 and 11 after police received information that cows were being transported towards Rajasthan for slaughter in a pickup vehicle. “Acting on the tip-off, a police team set up barricades at the Rewasan checkpoint and intercepted the vehicle during checking,” Kumar added.

During the search, police found two cows tied inside the closed body of the pickup truck. Two people, both residents of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested after they allegedly failed to produce valid documents related to transportation of the cattle. Police also seized the vehicle.

 
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