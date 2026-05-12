Cattle smuggling: 17 cows rescued, four people held in Nuh

Nuh police arrested four alleged cattle smugglers and rescued 17 cows in two separate operations conducted during a late-night checking drive at the Rewasan checkpoint under the Rozka Meo police station area, officers said on Monday.

Stray cattle in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT File)

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Police said the action was carried out as part of a special campaign launched by Nuh superintendent of police Arpit Jain against cow slaughter and cattle smuggling. According to Nuh Police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, the first operation was conducted between 2am and 3am on the intervening night of May 10 and 11 after police received information that cows were being transported towards Rajasthan for slaughter in a pickup vehicle. “Acting on the tip-off, a police team set up barricades at the Rewasan checkpoint and intercepted the vehicle during checking,” Kumar added.

During the search, police found two cows tied inside the closed body of the pickup truck. Two people, both residents of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested after they allegedly failed to produce valid documents related to transportation of the cattle. Police also seized the vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} In another operation conducted the same night, police intercepted a canter truck after receiving information that cattle were being transported towards Rajasthan. During inspection, police found 15 cows tied under a tarpaulin cover inside the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another operation conducted the same night, police intercepted a canter truck after receiving information that cattle were being transported towards Rajasthan. During inspection, police found 15 cows tied under a tarpaulin cover inside the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The two accused arrested in the second case are residents of Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that all 15 cows were rescued and the vehicle was seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two accused arrested in the second case are residents of Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that all 15 cows were rescued and the vehicle was seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cases have been registered in both matters under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, at Rozka Meo police station. Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cases have been registered in both matters under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, at Rozka Meo police station. Further investigation is underway, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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