Chintels: Final evaluation report of Tower D shared, directions issued to vacate Towers E and F

Gurugram: The district administration, during a meeting on Thursday evening, shared the final evaluation report of Chintels Paradiso’s Tower D with the homeowners, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) and the developer, and asked them to reply to it within a week.

Gurugram, India-February 20, 2023: Residents of Chintels Paradiso in sector-109 seen protesting against the builder for their demands near Dwarka Expressway, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 19 February 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) (Pic to go with Abhishek's story)

The administration also directed that Tower E and Tower F in the Sector 109 condominium, which it had declared unsafe last month, must be vacated at the earliest. A senior government official, present at the meeting, said they told homeowners they must vacate their flats at the earliest or else the Disaster Management Act would be invoked by the end of this month. The Act would empower authorities to forcibly vacate the buildings, the official said.

District town planner, enforcement, Manish Yadav, confirmed that the final evaluation report of Tower D was shared with both owners and the developer and they were asked to submit a reply in this matter. “We have also asked the developer and the RWA to ensure that towers E and F are vacated at the earliest as living any further in these structures could pose a danger to lives of residents. They have also been told that if they do not vacate, they will be held responsible in case of any untoward incident in these two towers,” he said.

On February 10 last year, six floors of Tower D collapsed partially, killing two residents, following which the district administration on the recommendations of IIT Delhi declared the building unsafe in November. In January this year, the district administration declared towers E and F unsafe adter a structural audit by IIT Delhi and directed residents to vacate the buildings.

According to the fourth and latest revised evaluation report of Tower D submitted to the district administration in January, the price of the land has been increased by ₹18 crore due to the fact that the plot has roads on two sides. The valuer has also added an interest component on the value of plots at the rate of 10% for 11 months-- leading to an average addition of around ₹10 lakh to the price of each flat.

As a result of this revision, the compensation of the flats is around ₹6,500 per sqft to ₹6,900 per sqft. However, the developer had earlier objected to these revisions and offered to pay ₹5,500 per sqft, a proposal rejected by the owners.

A representative of the developer did not comment on the matter on Friday.

The Chintels Paradiso RWA, meanwhile, said that any relocation and rehabilitation should be done strictly under the direct supervision of district administration. It also said that developer must be instructed to submit a rehabilitation plan with potential options of similar equivalent alternate accommodation (agreeable to impacted flat owners) in Sector 109 or in the vicinity in neighbouring sectors. It also demanded that developer should bear the expenses of relocation at actual price and rent agreement should be made.

“We want the government to order reconstruction of the complex and people should be given flats in lieu of their flats,” said a home owner in the condominium, asking not to be named.

Vishram Kumar Meena, additional deputy commissioner, Gurugram, who chaired the meeting did not comment on the matter.