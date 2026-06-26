Choked rainwater harvesting system leads to water overflow at govt school

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, a government school in Jacobpura, Sector 12, is facing issues of water overflow within its premises, with teachers and school officials rasing concerns over hygiene and upkeep of basic infrastructure in schools.

During a spot check by HT on June 21, the school’s second building witnessed water overflow within its premises, (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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During a spot check by HT on June 21, the school’s second building witnessed water overflow within its premises, causing inconvenience to parents waiting for their children to complete their NEET-UG examinations as the school was one of the centres.

Sunil Kanwa, principal of the school told HT that the rainwater harvesting system located inside both the buildings of the school are clogged since the past month, due to which the water overflows and gets accumulated in the premises.

To be sure, if the rainwater harvesting system is choked, the risk of waterlogging increases especially during monsoon. If accumulated for a long time, the risks of mosquito breeding also increases.

“We had raised complaints with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and they told us on Thursday that the issue been fixed. However, I will visit the site on Friday to verify it,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} An official of MCG acknowledged the issue and said that the work is in progress. “The cleaning of the rainwater harvesting system is ongoing and we will ensure it does not remain clogged,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official of MCG acknowledged the issue and said that the work is in progress. “The cleaning of the rainwater harvesting system is ongoing and we will ensure it does not remain clogged,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The government schools in Gurugram are closed from May 15 till July 1 for summer vacations.

Meanwhile, schools in Gurugram had undergone repair and maintenance work to improve infrastructure and sanitation ahead of an inspection which was being conducted by the Haryana school education department. Following the inspection which were scheduled after June 20, officials have directed schools to ensure proper maintenance.