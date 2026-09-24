CM flying squad busts Faridabad workshop over alleged armouring of cars

The Chief Minister’s flying squad busted a workshop in Tigaon, Faridabad, where cars were allegedly being made bullet-proof without a licence, police said on Wednesday.

One of the seized Fortuners. (HT)

Two Toyota Fortuners, including one from Chandigarh, and two Mahindra Scorpios were recovered during Tuesday’s raid. Police said work was being done on one Fortuner to restore it to normal condition at its owner’s request, while the other three were being converted to protect their occupants.

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Police said the vehicles belonged to businessmen, realtors and people with political connections who had either received death or extortion threats or had a family member murdered.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the workshop had been operating for two months. “He has changed multiple locations in Faridabad over the last few years and has 13 years’ expertise in bullet-proofing vehicles. He claimed to have worked privately in Dubai and for the Indian Army too, which we are verifying,” he said.

Yadav said the operator claimed the work was legal and authorised but initially could not provide documents. His lawyer submitted documents on Wednesday, which police are verifying.

Police are tracing the vehicle owners to verify their threat perceptions and examining vehicles previously modified at the workshop to determine whether any are being used by criminals or gangsters.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Bhagat Singh, CM flying squad, said pre-cut bullet-proof glass, thick metal sheets and other protective equipment were seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Bhagat Singh, CM flying squad, said pre-cut bullet-proof glass, thick metal sheets and other protective equipment were seized. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) licenses such workshops and police were verifying whether suppliers were authorised. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Union ministry of commerce and industry, licenses the setting up of such facilities, followed by MHA approval and ballistic compliance. Individuals seeking an armoured vehicle also require an MHA NOC. All modifications must comply with Central Motor Vehicle Rules and receive final approval from the Regional Transport Office.