The Chief Minister’s flying squad on Tuesday carried out a surprise inspection at the office of the the department of town and country planning (DTCP) in Nuh and found 10 out of 11 personnel, including the town planner, absent from duty, officials said.

CM squad finds 10 of 11 DTCP Nuh staff absent during surprise visit

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Squad officials said the office reporting time is 9am, and all employees, including the town planner, are required to report by then. The inspection team entered the office at 9.10am and found only a junior engineer present. Officials said the DTP office in Nuh has a working strength of 11 personnel of various ranks, including the town planner.

Inspector Satender Kumar of the CM flying squad said the team remained at the office for nearly three-and-a-half hours and seized at least 11 records related to granting or rejection of no-objection certificates (NOCs) from 2023 to 2026 for detailed scrutiny over suspected discrepancies in their clearance.

“We also went through the file from January this year to till date to find 174 NOCs issued, 263 rejected and 119 applications pending for disposal by the DTP office,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “DTP Dinesh Kumar arrived after 12 noon. We will prepare an inspection report on the absence of the employees and submit it to our headquarters for necessary action by the state government,” he added. The inspector said the state government had received multiple complaints regarding the absence of employees and alleged irregularities, following which the inspection was conducted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “DTP Dinesh Kumar arrived after 12 noon. We will prepare an inspection report on the absence of the employees and submit it to our headquarters for necessary action by the state government,” he added. The inspector said the state government had received multiple complaints regarding the absence of employees and alleged irregularities, following which the inspection was conducted. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, DTP Dinesh Kumar told HT that only five employees had actually reported late during the inspection. “They reached between 9.45am and 10am, which is actually much later than the reporting time,” he said.

“I, along with my assistant Virender Kumar, had gone to Tuaru court for an appearance in a case directly from the home in the morning and thus reached the office after 12 noon. We had got an FIR registered in a case of an illegal construction for which our appearance was required. I had got to know about the arrival of the squad from one of my office employees,” he added.

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Kumar further said there is no regular posting of a patwari in the Nuh office and that a patwari posted in Palwal handles additional charge for two days a week. “One of the employees was on leave whose application I had received on Tuesday morning, and a peon had gone to the café to have tea, as he stays in the office. A junior engineer had also gone to Tuaru for inspection work on my directions,” he said.

Kumar said he would submit a report regarding the absence of five employees to senior authorities for departmental action.