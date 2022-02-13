CM, union minister lay foundation stone for 500-bedded ESIC Hospital in Manesar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Union minister for labour and employment Bhupender Yadav, laid the foundation stone of a 500- bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital, which will be a super specialty medical facility, in Manesar on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hospital, which will be spread over eight acres, will provide medical services to over 600,000 residents in the districts of south Haryana such as Gurugram, Rewari, Nuh, Mahendragarh, among others.

The chief minister also announced that the Union government has given the approval for constructing a nursing college beside the hospital to build better health care facilities in the region. The state government will provide five acres for the development of the college.

The 500-bed ESIC hospital, estimated to cost approximately ₹500 crore, will be developed into a green building (refers to both structure and the application of processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout a building’s life-cycle) and will be designed by young architects. Ideas for the applications to be used and the design of the building will be sought from a portal on the ESIC website from February 20 to March 20, said officials in the know of the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hospital will have an out-patient department, intensive care unit, gynaecology and obstetrics, paediatrics, cardiology, cancer treatment, blood bank, among other facilities.

“The labour force is a very essential part of our society... Efforts are being made by the government for the well-being of the workers and laying the foundation stone of this hospital is one step in that direction. It is the endeavour of the state government to ensure all eligible persons get the benefits of the government welfare schemes; we are trying to ensure that by issuing ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ to each family,” said Khattar.

The primary objective of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) is to create authentic, verified and reliable data of all families in Haryana. PPP identifies each and every family in Haryana and stores their basic data in a digital format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I want to thank Union minister Bhupender Yadav for accepting the proposal of opening a nursing college of ESIC hospital in Manesar as this will help improve the healthcare services of the hospital too,” said the chief minister.

The chief minister also requested Yadav that on the basis of the number of registered insured workers, a 500-bedded ESIC hospital be sanctioned in Gurugram too. According to current norms, only one 500-bedded ESIC hospital can be constructed within a 50km radius, but the state government has requested the central government to consider the proposal as Gurugram has over 150,000 insured workers.

Yadav announced that ESIC hospitals will be built at five more places in Haryana. While speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony on Sunday, Yadav announced that a 100-bed ESIC hospital will be set up in Hisar, and the technical team of the Union ministry has inspected locations for opening hospitals in Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal and Bahadurgarh. He also said that tenders have been floated to open a 100-bed ESI hospital in Bawal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will reconsider the factor distance and number of insured persons to establish new dispensaries or hospitals under ESIC. In view of the large number of insured workers in Gurugram, whatever repair and maintenance work or appointment of doctors would be required at the hospital in Manesar, it would be done by the central government. Local public sector undertakings will also be authorized for the annual repair and maintenance of the state government-run ESI hospitals so that repair works can be carried out on priority as per need, instead of paper work delaying the works. Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the welfare of the poor,” said Yadav.

The Union minister also announced that another medical college under ESIC will be established in Alwar. He said that ESIC hospitals will be equipped for the treatment of lifestyle diseases. He further announced equal pay scale policy for doctors of Central and state-supported ESIC hospitals and dispensaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}