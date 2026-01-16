Commuters decry open garbage dumping in Sector 67

Locals and commuters have raised concerns over an open illegal garbage dumping site in Sector 67, alleging that it emits a foul stench and has become an eyesore along the roadside. Residents also alleged that the dumping area has been gradually increasing in size, worsening hygiene conditions in the locality. Garbage seen along the road on Thursday. (HT)

Residents said that the dumping site is located near a busy market and corporate offices at M3M Urbana Business Park, with a private school also situated nearby. Commuters said that the open waste also attracts stray cattle, with most of them eating plastic and congesting the road.

“The garbage dumping area has existed ever since I started coming here for work, nearly a year ago. Usually, when I arrive around 10 am, I see some workers collecting garbage on handcarts, but most of the waste is left unattended,” said Rahul Kumar, a local commuter.

“There are times when garbage is lying on the road as early as 8 AM. This dumping site has existed for over two years now. Hundreds of employees come here to work not only from the city, but across Delhi-NCR,” said Nidhi Gupta, another commuter. “It is not just an eyesore, but a serious health hazard. The foul stench, especially during monsoon and the mosquitoes make the situation worse.”

Locals also said that the dumping site attracts stray cattle, often leading to traffic congestion. “It turns into a constant honking nightmare,” shared Gupta.

Local vendors and shopkeepers near the site said that while some workers occasionally arrive around 10 to 11 AM with carts to collect garbage, much of the waste is left unattended.

“This is the nearest dumping area, but many shopkeepers and food cart operators dispose of their garbage here at night, adding to the pile,” said a local cart vendor requesting anonymity.

A junior official at Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said that while workers do collect garbage from the site, the area quickly becomes filthy again. “We will send our team for a quick inspection and clear the garbage from the site,” he said.