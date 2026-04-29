Concern for Gurugram: Manesar’s Sec 99A locals flag roads, power, waste woes

Sector 99A in Manesar is rapidly emerging as a residential hub with multiple housing projects, but residents allege that persistent civic issues such as poor road infrastructure, frequent power outages, lack of waste collection and inadequate public amenities continue to severely affect daily life.

Lack of parks, poor connectivity and costly private transport add to woes; MCM promises action, bus services planned after induction of 200 electric buses. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Residents said crumbling roads, long power cuts and absence of basic services have made living conditions difficult, prompting demands for urgent intervention by authorities.

“The biggest concern in the sector is the poor road infrastructure. We are still deprived of basic amenities, and this continues to create daily challenges for residents,” said Santosh Kumar, resident of Pareena Lakshmi, sector 99A.

Poor road infra

Locals cite slow repairs on the main road in Sector 99A/102 near Conscient Habitat, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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{{^usCountry}} Residents flagged incomplete and deteriorating roads as a major issue, citing uneven surfaces, dust and lack of paving. They said the 75-metre-wide master road developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), connecting Sector 99A to Sector 109, remains dusty and unusable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents flagged incomplete and deteriorating roads as a major issue, citing uneven surfaces, dust and lack of paving. They said the 75-metre-wide master road developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), connecting Sector 99A to Sector 109, remains dusty and unusable. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They added that a nearly 2-kilometre stretch from Dhankot Chowk to Sectors 82/83 is incomplete, forcing commuters to take longer routes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They added that a nearly 2-kilometre stretch from Dhankot Chowk to Sectors 82/83 is incomplete, forcing commuters to take longer routes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The entire stretch is uneven and remains incomplete. As a result, those travelling to Manesar are forced to take a longer route via Sector 102, adding several kilometres to the journey,” said Parveen Thakur, resident of Sector 99A. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The entire stretch is uneven and remains incomplete. As a result, those travelling to Manesar are forced to take a longer route via Sector 102, adding several kilometres to the journey,” said Parveen Thakur, resident of Sector 99A. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This two-kilometre stretch remains pothole-ridden and dust-polluted due to constant movement of dumpsters,” said Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This two-kilometre stretch remains pothole-ridden and dust-polluted due to constant movement of dumpsters,” said Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said the land has not yet been transferred to GMDA, preventing the authority from proceeding with construction of the remaining stretch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said the land has not yet been transferred to GMDA, preventing the authority from proceeding with construction of the remaining stretch. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents also said the road connecting the sector to the Dwarka Motorway, described as a “lifeline”, remains poorly developed and unsafe.

“The road connecting our sector to the Dwarka Expressway is crucial for daily commuting, yet it is far from properly constructed. Its poor condition not only causes inconvenience but also raises safety concerns for residents,” said Thakur.

A 200-metre stretch from Habitat Society towards Dhani village also remains incomplete, adding nearly 5 kilometres to daily commutes.

“We have been living here since 2014, and the stretch has not been reconstructed even once. It remains a major concern for Habitat Society, which houses at least 816 families,” Thakur added.

Pawan Yadav, sub-divisional officer, GMDA, said, “The tender for the main carriageway has been submitted for administration approval. Once we get that approval, tenders will be floated. Additionally, we have made an estimate for the service road as well. This main carriageway construction will also include construction of footpaths and cycle tracks.”

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He added that several stretches fall under Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and are under litigation. “Once the matters are resolved and discussed, the roads will be taken up for construction,” he said.

Power issues

Broken street light in Sector 99A near Conscient Habitat Society, seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents also reported frequent power outages lasting four to five hours over the past two weeks, especially during peak afternoon heat.

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“It has become a major issue, especially as the mercury continues to rise. Frequent power outages during the afternoon hours, when the heat is at its peak, make it extremely difficult for residents to cope,” said Kumar.

Thakur said many households depend on inverters, which discharge after prolonged outages, while generator costs add to expenses. “Once an inverter discharges after four to five hours, the situation becomes extremely difficult. Moreover, the high cost of running generators and maintaining inverters significantly adds to residents’ electricity expenses,” Kumar said.

DS Beniwal alleged that outages often exceed the duration communicated by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). “In the name of maintenance, the electricity supply is frequently disrupted for nearly five hours, causing significant inconvenience to residents,” he said.

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Residents also cited delays in operationalising the Sector 99 substation. “The substation was expected to be functional by March, but it is still not operational,” said Beniwal.

“We were told that this issue will be resolved by December, but it is April now. They have missed their deadline, and when we asked, they had no answer as to when the issue will be resolved,” he added.

A DHBVN official said outages are due to maintenance works such as tree pruning. “Residents are exaggerating the situation entirely. Yes, there are frequent power outages; however, they are not as long as described by the locals,” he said.

“As soon as the substation is functional, it will bring much-needed relief to the residents in the area,” the official added.

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Waste collection gaps

Illegally dumped garbage in a vacant plot in Sector 99A near Conscient Habitat Society, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents alleged that door-to-door garbage collection is not being carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), despite residents being charged a garbage tax.

“We have had to engage private vendors as Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) workers are not carrying out door-to-door waste collection. We are effectively paying twice—once to the private vendors and again as municipal charges to MCM—which is unfair to residents,” said DS Beniwal.

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Kumar said residents in his society are being charged ₹600 as garbage tax. “Not even once MCM has collected waste from our households. We don’t understand why we are being charged this garbage tax along with property tax,” he said.

“The amount should be zero. This is the second time they have charged us with garbage tax. When garbage is not being collected from residents, then what is this garbage tax for?” said Thakur.

A bus stand in dilapidated condition on the Sector 99A/102 dividing road near Conscient Habitat society, seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Puneet, joint commissioner at MCM, said teams will visit affected areas and address complaints. “He added that the department will look into the complaints on priority and attempt to resolve the issue at the earliest.”

On garbage tax, he said the matter will be raised with higher authorities for a decision in favour of residents.

Residents also highlighted the absence of parks, playgrounds and open spaces. “It looks better if there is such open space for our children. We have raised our concerns with MCM as well,” said Kumar.

They further flagged lack of last-mile connectivity, with no public transport available. “During peak hours, residents have no choice but to rely on their private vehicles. The rates of app-based taxis shoot up, which becomes very expensive for those who have to travel daily,” said Thakur, adding that auto-rickshaws often avoid entering societies.

Officials of Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited said electric buses will be deployed after induction of 200 buses in two phases, with routes for New Gurugram sectors already finalised.

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