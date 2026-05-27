Concern for Gurugram: Sector 14 chokes on filth and apathy

Despite being one of Gurugram’s oldest and most prominent localities, Sector 14 continues to grapple with a range of civic issues, residents said, flagging concerns over poor sanitation, damaged roads, illegal encroachments and non-functional rainwater harvesting systems ahead of the monsoon season.

Residents alleged illegal dumping, irregular garbage collection and dust accumulation continue across the locality. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Residents said illegal dumping, pothole-ridden roads, dust accumulation along roadsides and recurring encroachments continue to affect daily life in the locality.

“We have repeatedly raised most of the issues with authorities; however, little to no action has been taken, which is frustrating for us residents,” said Kalyan Singh, resident of Sector 14.

Sanitation concerns, illegal dumping

Illegally dumped waste in an empty plot in Sector 14 near Institutional area on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents said deteriorating sanitation remains one of the biggest concerns in the sector, alleging that illegal dumping continues unabated across vacant plots and open spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} “The whole sector is being treated as a huge garbage bin. All the vacant plots and open spaces have been subjected to illegal garbage dumping,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The whole sector is being treated as a huge garbage bin. All the vacant plots and open spaces have been subjected to illegal garbage dumping,” said Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Sector 14 market road, the area near Payal Cinemas, and several entry points to the sector have increasingly become dumping spots for garbage and debris,” said Dinesh Agarwal, another resident.

Residents also alleged that door-to-door garbage collection remains irregular. While the service has improved after a period of inconsistent waste pickup in April and early May, residents said garbage is still collected only on alternate days or once every two days instead of daily.

“In April and early May, the condition was worse. No garbage pickup was being done from the households. While the situation has improved, there is still regular garbage pickup,” added Agarwal.

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Ravinder Yadav, additional commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said a five-year tender for door-to-door garbage collection has been finalised. “The tender has been floated, and ground-level monitoring will be equally important. Gradually, residents will see improvements on the ground as efforts are underway to streamline the system,” he said.

Residents further said dust accumulated along roadsides is rarely cleaned by civic body workers, contributing to dust pollution in the area. “This has also become a major source of dust pollution in the sector. While road-sweeping teams clear visible garbage and filth from the roads, the condition of the roadsides continues to be neglected,” Singh added.

Anoop Singh, ward councillor of Sector 14, said efforts are underway to clear accumulated dust from roadsides and public spaces to mitigate pollution. “However, residents also need to realise their responsibility towards maintaining cleanliness and preventing littering and dumping,” he said.

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Roads, drainage and monsoon prep

The eroded road of Sector-14 Market near the Mother Dairy booth, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents also raised concerns over deteriorating road conditions, saying several stretches in the sector are riddled with potholes, uneven surfaces and broken patches, affecting motorists and pedestrians alike. Locals said the poor condition of roads worsens during the monsoon due to waterlogging, creating safety concerns.

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Shikha Sharma, another resident, said the main entrance of the sector remains in poor condition and frequently witnesses traffic congestion. “Urgent attention of the civic body is needed,” she added.

Agarwal said the 500-600 metre stretch near Lady Fatima School requires urgent recarpeting and repairs. “The condition of the road has worsened over time, and it has become extremely difficult for residents, schoolchildren and commuters to use it safely on a daily basis. Even pedestrians have to cross that stretch carefully.”

Residents also flagged the condition of Mehrauli Road in Sector 14, saying the stretch is filled with potholes despite temporary repair work. “Although the road was temporarily fixed, the civic body needs to recarpet it properly for the smooth commute,” Agarwal added.

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A junior official said tenders for patchwork and recarpeting have been allotted. “A work order has also been issued; the work will begin by next month,” the official said.

Residents further alleged that although desilting of sewage and stormwater drainage lines is being carried out, the removed silt is often left unattended along roadsides. “The silt is left to dry along the roadside before being dumped back or washed into the drainage system again, defeating the purpose of the exercise,” said Singh. Residents said the unattended piles of desilted waste create foul smells and unhygienic conditions and contribute to dust pollution. During rains, they alleged, the dried silt flows back into drains, increasing the risk of sewer choking and waterlogging.

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Residents also claimed that despite the presence of around seven rainwater harvesting systems in the sector, most remain non-functional due to poor maintenance and lack of cleaning. “While there is still time before the onset of the monsoon, the MCG should immediately begin the cleaning and maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems. The authorities must ensure that these structures are properly desilted and made functional before the rains arrive,” Singh said.

Ward councillor Singh said 10 new rainwater harvesting systems are being installed in the sector, of which four have already been installed, while six more will be added in the coming days.

Encroachments add to congestion

Residents also flagged growing illegal encroachments across the locality, alleging that footpaths, green belts and roadside spaces have increasingly been occupied by temporary structures, vendors and illegally parked vehicles. They said the issue is particularly severe in the Sector 14 market area, where shop extensions, unauthorised kiosks and roadside vendors have occupied public spaces, narrowing roads and affecting pedestrian movement.

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“While anti-encroachment drives have been conducted by civic authorities, the impact on the ground has remained minimal due to lack of sustained enforcement and monitoring,” said Singh.