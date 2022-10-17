Condominium guards assault teen seeking entry into pre-Diwali fest in Gurugram

At least 15 private security guards of a condominium were booked for allegedly slapping and thrashing a teenage boy after he tried to enter the township in Sector 49 to attend a pre-Diwali fest organised there on Saturday evening, police said Monday.

Police said the boy, aged 15 years, is a resident of another condominium in Gwal Pahadi and had travelled to the Orchid Petals society to watch the cultural events. Police said the suspects are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the boy along with four or five friends had just entered the society when a few guards stopped them and one of them allegedly slapped the boy, following which his friends fled.

The boy’s mother approached the police on Sunday and submitted a complaint on the basis of which an FIR against 15 unidentified guards and several others under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 75 (assaulting, abusing child) Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at the Sector 50 police station, they said.

The mother alleged that her son along with a few other friends had gone to the township to watch the festivities there but was stopped by the guards of Orchid Petals society.

“My son requested them to allow him inside as all of them were waiting from a long time at the entrance; that was when one of the guards slapped him,” she said in the FIR.

She also alleged that the guards abused him and later several more guards and unidentified persons thrashed her son with sticks.

The Orchid Petals residents’ welfare association president Parveen Kukreja said the pre-Diwali festival is organised every year.

“Only our residents are allowed as it’s an exclusively in-house affair. However, crowds of teenagers and men in their early 20s gather at the entrance to attend the programmes every year,” he said.

Kukreja said the RWA does not allow outsiders as a rule in view of residents’ safety.

“Guards are always on alert. Even on Saturday, a crowd of 50 to 60 young men gathered at the entrance But the guards stopped everyone and then an altercation broke out. Two of our guards got roughed up in the scuffle. The crowd dispersed after a while,” he said.

Sanjeev Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said five to six guards rounded up the teenage boys who had entered the premises and they slapped one of them. “We have no information that a crowd had gathered at the township entrance,” he said.

The ACP said the investigation was on but no one has been arrested as yet.

