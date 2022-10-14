Conmen dupe man of 4 lakh in Gurugram Sushant Lok I

Police have booked unidentified people for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹4 lakh by hacking his friend’s WhatsApp. According to cops, Satvinder Singh Tanwar, a resident of Sushant Lok Phase-I, received a text on WhatsApp from his US-based friend on May 16 asking him for monetary help. He was told to deposit ₹4 lakh across three different accounts to aid his friend’s relatives in India. Following this, Tanwar made the transactions keeping in mind the urgency expressed in the communication. He did not suspect anything unusual as the texts were received from his friend’s number.

On May 17, Tanwar’s friend texted him from a different number saying that his WhatsApp account was hacked. The victim realised that he was duped and approached the police. According to sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar, investigating officer, other social media accounts of Tanwar’s friend were also hacked. Tanwar realised that he was duped and approached the police. He submitted a complaint on May 17 at the DLF Sector 29 police station.

An FIR was registered on Thursday under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code after cops conducted an inquiry and found the allegations to be true, a senior police officer privy to the case, informed.

“He deposited ₹2.5 lakh in the account of Anoop Rajendra, ₹1.25 lakh in the account of Prashant TK and, ₹25,000 in the account of Dinu Prasad. The deposits were made on May 16 and May 17,” he said. “All these accounts were opened at different places in Karnataka. The money was withdrawn from several ATMs soon after the transfers. The gang is organised and has several members,” the officer informed. “Further investigation will make it clear if Tanwar was the only person on his US-based friend’s contact list to get duped,” he added.

Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer, DLF Sector 29 police station, said, “We are trying to trace the identity of the suspects who opened the accounts,” he said.