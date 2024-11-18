DTCP orders 33 developers to control dust as Gurugram enforces Grap 4

The Department of Town and Country Planning issued notice on Monday to 33 developers in the city to stop construction on their project sites and ensure steps are taken to control dust. DTCP officials said that action will be taken if norms are violated and penalties will be imposed on the violators. A Metro train passes amid thick layers of smog at Sikandarpur Metro station near DLF City court in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Monday issued notices to 33 developers in the city, directing them to halt construction activities and take dust-control measures. The move comes in the wake of worsening air quality and the enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage four norms across Delhi-NCR, which mandate stricter pollution control measures. On Monday, Gurugram logged a “severe” 469 reading on the average air quality index scale with PM2.5 listed as the primary pollutant, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said that developers must ensure compliance with dust control regulations. “The CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has already highlighted that construction activities are a major source of pollution. Since the GRAP stage four norms have been enforced, all precautions must be taken at project sites. The construction activities must be stopped, and materials such as sand must be covered, apart from sites being sprinkled with water,” said Yadav.

DTCP officials further warned that penalties would be imposed on violators. “We will impose penalties if violations happen in licensed colonies and project sites in our jurisdiction,” Yadav added while noting that teams will monitor sites to ensure adherence to the rules.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) also suspended infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹700 crore. This includes work at the ₹540-crore Sheetla Mata Hospital and ₹150 crore worth of road construction projects. Arun Dhankhar, chief engineer at GMDA, confirmed that all construction activities have been halted in compliance with CAQM directives. “GMDA project works worth around ₹700 crore have been stopped to prevent construction-related and dust pollution. The work will resume only after air quality improves and directions come from the competent authority. There might be slight changes in project completion timelines if the ban continues for a longer duration,” Dhankhar added.

In addition to halting construction, the district administration has directed schools to shift classes for students from grades 1 to 5 online, discontinuing physical attendance in light of the severe air pollution levels.