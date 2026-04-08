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Contractual workers of several companies in IMT Manesar go on strike, demand pay raise

Contractual workers of several companies in IMT Manesar go on strike, demand pay raise

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 07:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Gurugram, Contractual workers of over half a dozen companies in IMT, Manesar, went on a strike on Wednesday, demanding pay raises and better working conditions.

Contractual workers of several companies in IMT Manesar go on strike, demand pay raise

Gurugram District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued orders to enforce Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to maintain law and order in IMT Manesar and the surrounding areas.

After the labour unrest in Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India Private Limited , contractual employees of half a dozen companies began a strike to press their demands. Nearly 7,000 contract workers have sat outside the gates of their companies, demanding a pay raise and better working conditions.

A large number of women employees also joined the strike.

When the police tried to reason with the employees, an altercation ensued. Police officers were also allegedly pushed and shoved, and attempts were made to snatch their mobile phones.

In response to the employees' uproar, the district administration imposed Section 163.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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