Gurugram, Contractual workers of over half a dozen companies in IMT, Manesar, went on a strike on Wednesday, demanding pay raises and better working conditions.

Contractual workers of several companies in IMT Manesar go on strike, demand pay raise

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Gurugram District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued orders to enforce Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to maintain law and order in IMT Manesar and the surrounding areas.

After the labour unrest in Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India Private Limited , contractual employees of half a dozen companies began a strike to press their demands. Nearly 7,000 contract workers have sat outside the gates of their companies, demanding a pay raise and better working conditions.

A large number of women employees also joined the strike.

When the police tried to reason with the employees, an altercation ensued. Police officers were also allegedly pushed and shoved, and attempts were made to snatch their mobile phones.

In response to the employees' uproar, the district administration imposed Section 163.

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{{^usCountry}} DC Kumar said this decision was made based on information received from the police department, which expressed concerns about potential demonstrations and protest marches in the area, which could lead to disruption of peace, traffic disruption, and public safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DC Kumar said this decision was made based on information received from the police department, which expressed concerns about potential demonstrations and protest marches in the area, which could lead to disruption of peace, traffic disruption, and public safety. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under the orders issued, gatherings of five or more people without permission are strictly prohibited in the IMT Manesar area. Furthermore, carrying any type of weapon, such as firearms, swords, sticks, spears, axes, maces, knives, etc., into public places is also prohibited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the orders issued, gatherings of five or more people without permission are strictly prohibited in the IMT Manesar area. Furthermore, carrying any type of weapon, such as firearms, swords, sticks, spears, axes, maces, knives, etc., into public places is also prohibited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Blocking roads and paths or obstructing traffic is also prohibited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blocking roads and paths or obstructing traffic is also prohibited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "These orders have been implemented to maintain peace and law and order, ensure public safety, and maintain smooth traffic flow. The orders will take effect immediately and will remain in effect until further orders," DC Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "These orders have been implemented to maintain peace and law and order, ensure public safety, and maintain smooth traffic flow. The orders will take effect immediately and will remain in effect until further orders," DC Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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