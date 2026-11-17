A 53-year-old special police officer (SPO) was critically injured after two suspected highway robbers allegedly ran him over with a speeding Thar while trying to evade a police checkpoint in Palwal early Monday. The two were part of a four-member gang that had allegedly robbed two truck drivers of cash and abducted a third at gunpoint, police said.

SPO Dayaram stepped out of the police vehicle and signalled the driver to stop, but the Thar SUV (above) allegedly ran him over and sped away. (HT Photos)

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The injured officer, identified as Dayaram, suffered fractures in both legs and head injuries. He was initially taken to Palwal civil hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Faridabad, where his condition remained critical on Monday.

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The incident took place around 3.30am near Ratipur village on the Palwal-Hathin road, where police had set up a checkpoint after receiving information that four armed men travelling in a black Thar without number plates had robbed two truck drivers and abducted a third.

Investigators said Dayaram was part of an emergency response vehicle (ERV) team led by sub-inspector Bhoj Dutt. The team had blocked the road when the Thar approached at high speed.

Dayaram stepped out of the police vehicle and signalled the driver to stop, but the SUV allegedly ran him over and sped away.

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{{^usCountry}} Narender Singh Khatana, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Palwal, said other police teams pursued the Thar while personnel at the checkpoint rushed the injured officer to hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Narender Singh Khatana, deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Palwal, said other police teams pursued the Thar while personnel at the checkpoint rushed the injured officer to hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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“After a chase of several kilometres, the suspects abandoned the Thar and the abducted driver on the KMP Expressway before fleeing on foot. Police reached the spot and rescued the injured truck driver, Mohammad Wasim, a native of Ransika Jalalpur in Hathin,” he said, adding that Wasim was bleeding after being allegedly assaulted by his abductors.

According to investigators, Wasim was transporting several tonnes of paper sheets from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand to Jaipur in Rajasthan when the four armed men intercepted his truck near Palwal after chasing it for several kilometres.

Two of the suspects allegedly boarded the truck, forced Wasim out at gunpoint and assaulted him. They then pushed him into the Thar before driving away with the truck, while their two associates fled in the SUV with Wasim.

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Police said the control room received information about the abduction from a commuter, following which patrol teams and ERVs were deployed to intercept the suspects.

During the pursuit, the two men in the Thar allegedly alerted their associates driving the stolen truck about the police operation. The latter abandoned the truck by the roadside in Hathin and escaped. Police recovered the vehicle along with its entire consignment of paper sheets.

The abandoned Thar was also seized from the KMP Expressway after the two suspects fled on foot, leaving Wasim behind.

Investigators said the gang had earlier intercepted two other truck drivers in Palwal city in quick succession, robbing one of ₹1,000 and the other of ₹5,000 at gunpoint.

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Palwal superintendent of police Deepti Garg said multiple teams had been formed to arrest the four suspects.

“Before abducting Wasim, the suspects had intercepted two other truck drivers in quick succession and robbed them of cash, following which police across the district were put on alert,” she said.

An FIR under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Sadar Palwal police station on Dayaram’s complaint.

Two separate robbery cases were registered at City Palwal police station, while another case concerning Wasim’s abduction and the theft of his truck was registered at Hathin police station on his complaint, police said.