'Asked driver to slow down': Passenger recalls moments before Uttarakhand bus crash
The accident occurred around 4:30 am near Gular market when the bus, travelling from Haridwar to Chamoli, lost control.
A passenger injured in the bus accident near Gular in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Tuesday alleged that the driver was speeding and had ignored repeated requests from passengers to slow down.
Eight people were killed and 26 others injured after the bus veered off the road and plunged into a gorge nearly 100 metres deep near Gular market, as HT reported earlier.
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Deep Dive
The injured passenger, identified as Pankaj, told news agency ANI that the driver was travelling at high speed despite passengers asking him to slow down two or three times.
"The driver was driving at a high speed. I had even asked the driver to slow down. I took a nap, and then I don't know what happened... The passengers asked him to slow down twice or thrice, but he was driving at full speed," Pankaj told reporters.
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Uttarakhand bus accident: What happened?
The accident occurred around 4:30 am near Gular market when the bus, travelling from Haridwar to Chamoli, lost control and plunged from the Gular bridge into a gorge, officials said.
According to SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, a team from the State Disaster Response Force's Byasi post rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and began rescue operations.
Given the severity of the incident, additional SDRF teams from Dhalwala post and the force's headquarters were also dispatched.
Rescuers pulled 26 injured passengers out of the bus and shifted them for medical treatment.
AIIMS Rishikesh public relations officer Shiloy said the hospital had received around 22 patients, ANI reported.
"We have received around 22 patients; one of them is blood dead, and the rest are being treated. We have information that more patients are coming. The trauma team is working here, and the rest of the departments are getting involved," Shiloy said.
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Uttarakhand CM expresses grief
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in multiple road accidents in the state, including the one near Gular in Tehri Garhwal.
In a post on X on Tuesday, Dhami said he was deeply saddened by the casualties in accidents on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Gular, the Ukhimath area of Rudraprayag district, and Banskatal in Tehri district's Dogi Patti area.
"I express my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in these accidents," he said.
The chief minister added that he had directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide all possible assistance to those affected.
(with inputs from ANI)
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