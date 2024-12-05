Cops identify crime hotspots in Gurugram, plan special measures

The Gurugram Police have identified multiple hotspots for crimes such as snatching, vehicle theft, eve-teasing, and street brawls. These hotspots are spread across the jurisdiction of 10 police stations, including Sohna City, sectors 10A, 50, 53, 14, 29, Shivaji Nagar, Palam Vihar, and Sadar. According to police data, the west zone reports the highest number of cases, followed by the east zone, while the least incidents are recorded in the Manesar zone. Vehicle theft is another pressing issue in Gurugram, with the city averaging 3,000 cases annually, officers said. Most thefts occur between midnight and 4am, police found in their data. (HT PHOTO)

The identification of these areas followed an 11-month study of crime trends, which also revealed underlying reasons for the high crime rates. “In some areas, we need more police personnel and better patrolling. In others, issues like dark spots and a lack of CCTV cameras are major concerns,” said ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya.

Additionally, metro stations, IFFCO Chowk, Sector 29 market, Sector 56, Udyog Vihar, Bani Square, and shopping malls were found to be especially vulnerable to snatching incidents. Around 250 snatching cases are reported in the city annually, with 80% involving mobile phones and the rest targeting gold chains. Chain snatching is more prevalent during summer, while purse and mobile snatchings increase in winter, police said.

To address these issues, police have formed special teams and plan to set up check posts at the identified hotspots. Officers in plain clothes will patrol on a rotational basis, and awareness programs will be conducted for residents, said ACP Dahiya. Coordination with civic agencies is also underway to install traffic lights and CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas, he added.

“Special teams have been formed, and we are working with civic bodies to enhance infrastructure like lighting and CCTV surveillance. Check posts will also be established,” Dahiya added.