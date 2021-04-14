Covid vaccine at the comfort of condos: NCR residents say happy to ditch hospital visit

For Monalika Sabharwal, a moderator of Gurgaon Moms and resident of Orchid Petals in Gurugram, it hasn’t been easy to come to terms with life after she lost her father to Covid three months back. “Since the Covid cases are again on the rise, I wanted to get my mother vaccinated, but was very apprehensive to take her to any hospital. I knew it was important for her to get the jab. So when I was informed in advance about a hospital putting up a camp for vaccination, every week or 10 days, in our condo, I decided to take up a slot as it was nothing short of a blessing for us. They kept every patient under observation before going ahead.... and in a day, more than 100 people got vaccinated!”

Many societies in Gurgram have been organising such vaccination drives in the condominiums. Many residents feel that these have eased their stress of planning to go afar to get the jab, and RWAs say they are trying to encourage more people to feel comfortable with the vaccination. Priti Anand, secretary, Westend Heights RWA, Gurugram, says, “People were really happy with the drive at their doorstep. The vaccination drive in our condo was conducted last Wednesday, and over 100 people, mostly in the age group of 45 to 60, got their first shot! We are very happy that half the condo has got one dose at least.”

Anshu Bhatia, a resident of Sushant Estate, sector 52, Gurugram, is now looking forward to second such drive. “These drives are such a boon,” he says, adding, “One hospital’s team visited our community centre to vaccinate those above 45. It’s a big boon for senior citizens, as they are not comfortable going to the hospital. Some are scared too! But, when they see more people getting it done in their neighbourhood, they tend to get the courage to make up their mind and get themselves vaccinated. Now, I’m waiting for another two weeks to get my mom, who is a cancer patient, vaccinated with the second dose.”

Some RWAs in Faridabad have also organised such vaccination drives, which have made RWAs in Delhi and Noida feel the need to emulate them. Rajiva Lochan Singh, president, Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA) hopes to have such drives at the societies in Noida. He says, “With the rise in Covid positive cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar, it has become important that people use masks all the time and get vaccinated at the earliest possible... And to scale up vaccination, we need to reach out to housing societies or high rises. Club houses or baraat ghar (wedding venue) infrastructure can be use for such vaccination camps in Noida as well. This would be quicker as all eligible family members can come in one go to get vaccinated.”

“I am senior citizen and we did as a our duty. It is for our own safety. Our society compromises of more senior citizens and we have to take the best care as possible. We had Covid testing and the vaccination drive as well. The response has been good, and the first dose has been given to above 350. It has been very useful for everyone. Now my second dose is due,” says, an RWA member, from Westeng Heights, Gurugram.

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter