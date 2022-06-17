Covid-19 cases expected to rise in Gurugram, but most patients asymptomatic: Health dept

The district on Thursday recorded 416 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active case tally to 1,461, data from the health department showed.

However, officials of the health department said the situation was under control as a majority of the patients in home isolation are asymptomatic and only 15 are admitted to hospitals.

The positivity rate in the district on Thursday was 9.1%, a slight drop from 9.6% on Wednesday, as the number of tests increased--4,563 patients were tested on Thursday, while 4,217 were tested the previous day. Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to all those who have been tested for it.

The officials said they are keeping a close watch on the situation. “We are conducting contact tracing and keeping a track of infected persons. Response teams are also monitoring the patients and keeping tabs on their health,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gururgam.

According to data from the health department, there has been a steady rise in cases from June 9, when 259 cases were reported, while 406 cases were reported on Wednesday.

Yadav said that they are expecting a gradual rise in the cases, because people have become lax in following Covid safety measures. “Very few people are wearing masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distancing,” he said.

“More tests will be conducted in areas where there were higher number of Covid-19 hcases in the past two years. We have identified such areas to ensure the situation can be monitored and controlled timely,” said Yadav.