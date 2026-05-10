The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has rejected a ₹32.23-crore proposal submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for procurement of anti-smog guns and road development works, citing revised guidelines that prohibit the use of environment compensation funds for specialised dust-control machinery and road infrastructure projects, officials said on Thursday.

CPCB rejects Gurugram civic body’s ₹ 32.23cr pollution control proposal

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Under the revised norms communicated by the CPCB, MCG officials said civic bodies can no longer utilise these funds for procuring anti-smog guns or undertaking road development-related works. Officials said the proposal was rejected on these grounds and a revised plan will now be submitted.

MCG additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav said the CPCB had formally conveyed the changes in fund utilisation norms to the civic body. “The pollution body clarified that under the new guidelines, funds cannot be utilised for road development projects or procurement of anti-smog guns,” Yadav told HT.

According to officials, the original proposal included ₹11.49 crore for procurement of 21 CNG-based truck-mounted sprinkler-cum-anti-smog gun machines. It also proposed construction and renovation of model roads connecting Hong Kong Bazaar to Golf Course Road, along with stretches linking Artemis Hospital Road to MDLR Mall and Wazirabad village. Officials said these road projects will no longer form part of the revised proposal.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal, prepared by the city-level implementation committee, was aimed at improving urban infrastructure while addressing rising environmental concerns in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal, prepared by the city-level implementation committee, was aimed at improving urban infrastructure while addressing rising environmental concerns in the district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the revised proposal is likely to focus on construction of 16 construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centres and procurement of 72 mechanical sweeping machines, including 30 large, four medium-sized and 38 small machines. MCG currently has 20 mechanical sweeping machines, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the revised proposal is likely to focus on construction of 16 construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection centres and procurement of 72 mechanical sweeping machines, including 30 large, four medium-sized and 38 small machines. MCG currently has 20 mechanical sweeping machines, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The proposal remains under administrative consideration, with tenders expected to be floated in phases after approvals, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal remains under administrative consideration, with tenders expected to be floated in phases after approvals, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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